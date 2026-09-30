NIGERIA AT 66: PROMISE AND PARADOX 

Nigeria should fix the holes in the vessel, urges

PAT ONUKWULI

On 1 October 1960, Nigeria stepped into independence, carrying extraordinary promise. Sixty-six years later, the flag rises, the anthem is sung, and congratulations are shared nationwide. Yet beneath the ceremonies lies an uncomfortable question: what exactly are Nigerians celebrating?

Greek mythology offers an intriguing story of the Danaïdes, fifty sisters condemned to spend eternity carrying water into a vessel riddled with holes. They laboured continuously, but the vessel never filled. Their tragedy was not a lack of effort; something fundamental prevented effort from accumulating into achievement.

Nigeria sometimes resembles a leaking vessel. This is a country richly endowed with oil, gas, fertile land, minerals, waterways and entrepreneurial energy. Its greatest resource, however, is human talent, yet converting this endowment into shared prosperity remains elusive. Nigerians distinguish themselves internationally in medicine, technology, finance, literature and enterprise.

Yet the nation that produces such extraordinary individuals struggles to build equally extraordinary institutions. Here lies the paradox: abundance beside scarcity; brilliance beside dysfunction; private achievement beside public failure; immense wealth beside widespread poverty.

Leadership remains perhaps the most consequential deficit. For too long, Nigeria has suffered from leadership that has fallen short of the scale of its challenges and possibilities, strong on promises but uneven in delivery, ambitious in rhetoric yet often lacking accountability and long-term thinking. Nations rise when leadership converts resources into institutions, opportunities and measurable improvements in citizens’ lives.

Poverty remains pervasive, while millions of young Nigerians face a labour market that cannot provide enough productive opportunities. The deeper question is not simply whether Nigerians work, but whether work provides dignity, security and a reasonable livelihood. Then there is electricity, the perennial metaphor for Nigeria’s development paradox. Yet a nation aspiring to industrial leadership struggles to provide reliable power. Every generator humming behind a shop, factory, hospital or home is more than noise; it is effectively a private tax imposed by public inadequacy.

Insecurity compounds the problem. Insurgency, banditry, kidnapping and communal violence have devastated communities and disrupted agriculture and commerce. A farmer afraid to enter his farm today represents tomorrow’s reduced food supply, higher prices and another family pushed towards poverty.

Healthcare remains painfully unequal. Education struggles with inadequate infrastructure and quality disparities. Roads constrain productivity, and housing shortages deepen urban exclusion. Corruption and impunity weaken confidence in institutions, while the departure of doctors, academics and other professionals drains the skills Nigeria invested scarce resources in developing.

Meanwhile, inflation and the cost of living have made household budgeting an exhausting exercise in subtraction. Yesterday’s necessities have become today’s luxuries. The gap between official optimism and the market woman’s purse remains painfully wide.

Yet Nigeria is not without progress. Democratic rule has endured. Telecommunications, banking, technology, music and film demonstrate Nigerian ingenuity. A fair reflection must acknowledge both progress and the distance travelled. Nigeria has achieved much since independence. The disappointment is that, after sixty-six years, its achievements remain disproportionately small compared with its enormous possibilities.

Should Nigerians therefore celebrate independence? Perhaps celebration need not amount to self-congratulation. An anniversary can hold thanksgiving and interrogation, pride and disappointment, remembrance and reckoning. Independence Day should not hide uncomfortable realities beneath flags and speeches. Equally, disappointment must not harden into fatalism.

Nigeria’s next frontier must be to build a genuinely egalitarian society, not equality in the impossible sense of everyone possessing the same things, but equality of citizenship. A child’s ethnicity, religion, parents, connections or birthplace should not determine the quality of education, healthcare, security, justice or opportunity available to that child.

That requires institutions stronger than personalities and a public office understood as stewardship, not entitlement. It demands accountability, reliable electricity, better education and healthcare, security, infrastructure, and productive employment. Prosperity cannot flourish while talented young people increasingly regard emigration as their most credible ambition.

It also requires rebuilding trust between citizens and the state. Nigerians cannot be continually asked to sacrifice while perceiving privilege and impunity among those who govern them. An egalitarian society cannot have one entrance for the powerful and another for everyone else. Responsibility must accompany authority; sacrifice must accompany privilege.

Above all, Nigeria must repair the holes in the vessel. The water is plentiful. Nigerians have poured ingenuity, sacrifice and hope into their nation for generations. The enduring question is why so much of that national energy continues to leak away. Perhaps Nigeria should mark 66 years of independence with less triumphalism, less despair and more determined national introspection. Nigeria’s tragedy is not that greatness lies beyond its reach, but that after sixty-six years, so much remains within sight, and still beyond the grasp of too many Nigerians.

Dr. Onukwuli is a legal scholar and public affairs analyst. patonukwuli2003@yahoo.co.uk