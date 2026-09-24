Ronaldo Spurred on By 1000 Goals Personal Ambition as Portugal Battle Wales Tonight

Cristiano Ronaldo considered retiring after the World Cup but says he opted to extend his glittering career as he believes he can help Portugal to further success – and reach a personal milestone of 1,000 career goals.

The 41-year-old confirmed in the summer that the 2026 World Cup would be his last, although his long-term future remained uncertain.

However, he has been included in Jorge Jesus’ 25-man squad for Portugal’s Nations League campaign, which begins against Wales in Lisbon on Thursday night.

In the lead-up to the contest with Craig Bellamy’s side, the Al-Nassr forward also targeted the 21 goals needed to reach that magical 1,000 mark.

Asked if he thought about retiring from international duty after the World Cup, Ronaldo responded: “Yes, I did.

“Of course, I’m always thinking on my decisions, my future, the present also. I’m a thinker, you have to think.”

The former Sporting, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus player said: “I had a conversation with our president, with our coach. I still believe that I’m able to help the national team to reach what they want.

“I think I can give to the national team my support, not only through the goals, but also outside of football.”

Ronaldo is a two-time Nations League winner with Portugal, and he said adding a third title was also an aim alongside his personal ambitions.

“Both aims are important,” he said.

“One thousand goals, yes, and the national team. Winning the Nations League, the competition starts tomorrow [Thursday], it’s a new age.”