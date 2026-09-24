Oweiyalefa Header Secures Bendel Insurance Victory over  Ikorodu City

Bendel Insurance FC defeated Ikorodu City FC 2–1 at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium on Wednesday evening to claim all three points in their Match-day 5 of the EUROMATCH Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) fixture.

The Benin Arsenal controlled the first half but we’re unable to convert their chances, with Jonathan James Mariga, Alex Oweiyalefa and Chinedu Nwosu all going close to breaking the deadlock.

Coach Kennedy Boboye made two changes at the interval, introducing Emmanuel Dung and Gabriel Ugochukwu. The substitutions immediately added impetus to Insurance’s attack.

Emmanuel Dung’s pace from the left flank unsettled the Ikorodu City defence, and he was brought down inside the penalty area in the 48th minute.

Nwosu converted the resulting spot-kick two minutes later to give Insurance the lead.

Nwosu then missed the chance to double the advantage in the 65th minute after Fatai Abdullahi played him through on goal.

Ikorodu City however levelled up the scoreline in the 80th minute when captain Farouk Salami rounded goalkeeper Amas Obasogie before finishing into an open net.

Insurance FC responded in the 84th minute when Oweiyalefa rose highest to head home Terdoo Shimangade’s cross and restore the hosts’ lead.

Coach Kennedy Boboye who was unsatisfied with his wards’ performance, effected more changes as Wisdom Udom replaced Chinedu Nwosu in the 86th minute as Insurance managed the closing stages effectively to secure the 2-1 victory.

The result moves Bendel Insurance up to fourth place on the NPFL table with 9 points after five matches.

The Benin Arsenals will return to action on Sunday when they travel to face Abia Warriors at the Aba Township Stadium in a Matchday 6 fixture.