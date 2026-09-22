FG: Shettima Carries Tinubu’s Full Mandate at 81st UNGA

The Federal Government has said Nigeria will be fully represented at the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, with Vice President Kashim Shettima leading the country’s delegation.

In a press statement signed by the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, the government said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had mandated Shettima to represent him and lead Nigeria’s delegation to the General Assembly.

According to the statement, the Vice President will deliver Nigeria’s national statement and participate in high-level meetings and bilateral engagements with world leaders, international organisations and development partners.

“Vice President Shettima carries the full mandate of the President and the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” the statement said.

It added that his engagements in New York would advance Nigeria’s priorities on peace and security, economic development, climate action, reform of the global financial architecture, sustainable development and international cooperation.

The government said President Tinubu is currently on annual leave, adding that his decision to ask the Vice President to lead Nigeria’s delegation is “neither unusual nor a diminution of the country’s diplomatic standing.”

The Federal Government also responded to recent comments by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and a United States-based lobbying organisation retained by him, which questioned President Tinubu’s non-attendance and sought to “impute false and baseless motives to it.”

“Political opposition and robust public debate are legitimate features of democracy,” the statement said.

“However, speculation should not be presented to Nigerians or the international community as established fact.”

The government urged political actors to exercise responsibility when discussing matters affecting Nigeria’s international relationships and national reputation.

It also emphasised Nigeria’s longstanding relationship with the United States, covering trade and investment, security cooperation, energy, democratic institutions, regional stability and extensive people-to-people ties.

“That relationship is conducted through established diplomatic and governmental channels and should not be confused with partisan commentary or the activities of private lobbying organisations acting on behalf of political clients,” the statement said.

The government therefore encouraged Nigerians and the media to distinguish between verified information, legitimate political opinion and unsubstantiated speculation.

“Nigeria will be fully represented in New York. Nigeria’s interests will be vigorously advanced. And the work of strengthening the country’s relationships with its international partners will continue,” the statement said.