Christy Opara to Empower 400 FCT School Girls Through Sports

Former Nigerian international and Olympic medallist, Ambassador Christy Opara, has unveiled plans to empower 400 girls through sports and mentorship in commemoration of the 2026 International Day of the Girl-child.

The beneficiaries are drawn from JSS 3 to SS1 from Secondary Schools located within the Kado axis.

The programme themed “Empowerment of the Girl-child Through Sports Development, Education and Performances” will hold on October 8, at the Soho24 Foundation Sports Park, Kado, Abuja, ahead of the October 11 International Day.

Opara said the programme organised with the support of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), National Council for Women Societies (NCWS), Police Campaign Against Cultism and Other Vices (POCACOV), among other partners, underscores the need for collective responsibility in protecting the rights, dignity, education and future of girls.

Beyond sports, she said, the initiative also provides opportunities for girls to learn, compete, perform, build confidence and discover their talents.

She added that the programme aligns with SDGs 4, 5 and 10 on quality education, gender equality and reduced inequalities, and urged government, parents, schools, traditional and religious leaders, corporate bodies and the media to support girl-child empowerment.

“Investment in the girl-child is not simply an investment in today. It is an investment in tomorrow,” Opara said.

The foundation also unveiled the ICPC and the National Council for Women Societies (NCWS) as new partners, while appreciating the Defence Headquarters, Nigeria Immigration Service and other stakeholders for supporting its 2025 maiden edition.

Opara called for action beyond awareness, saying every girl deserves a future, opportunity, protection, education and a voice.

The empowerment will feature the students learning skills such as hair braiding, tailoring, weaving and other things.

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