GCU Relays Calls for Entries, Seeks Sponsors

With the resumption of secondary schools nationwide, organisers of the annual Government College Ughelli (GCU) Relays have called for entries with regard to the eighth edition confirmed for November 14th, 2026.

Although the event strategically targets schools based on invitation, the organisers however said that others who show sufficient interest at participation may be considered and invited.

In the past editions, the likes of Novena University Staff School, Kwale and Yewa College, Ilaro have benefited from this window and have gone ahead to post tremendous performances.

Indeed, Yewa College speedster, Sunday Akintan, dominated the second edition in great style, with a 100m record that is yet to be equalled in the last nine years of the GCU Relays. Government secondary school Kaduna has shown early interest at participation.

Early preparation for the 8th edition of the GCU Relays have since commenced, not only with the reconstitution of the Sub-committees, but also for entries and confirmation of D-day. The renovation and refurbishment of facilities including the Tartan Tracks and Houses (hostels) will be concluded shortly.

Both Sapele and School houses have always hosted the boys and girls athletes respectively over the years.

Still, the newly rebuilt Forcados House, now in completion stage, and in honour of the Chairman Arco Group , Dr. Alfred Okoigun would for the first time provide accommodation for athletes and officials during the period.

Remarkably, the 8th GCU Relays would be delivered by Navy Commodore (Rtd) Omatseye Nesiama , who few days before the Ughelli InterCollegiate would have officiated at the Youth Olympic Games in Dakar, between November 6 and 10, as the appointed International Starter for the Athletic Event.

Fundamental to the GCU Relays is the noble objective of the Govt College Ughelli Old Boys Association to revive and enhance healthy sports rivalry among secondary schools, pan Nigeria.

Whilst the call for entries has begun, the sponsorship drive, aimed at delivering a successful GCU Relays, has also started.