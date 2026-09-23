  • Wednesday, 23rd September, 2026

UDUS English Department Mourns Ex-HOD, Prof Alkali

Education | 4 seconds ago

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

The Department of English and Literary Studies, Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto (UDUS), has been thrown into mourning following the death of its ex-Head of Department, Prof Abubakar Atiku Alkali.

Alkali died on Saturday at a hospital in Abuja after a brief illness, according to a statement by the Department and signed by Dr M. A. Sajo.

The late scholar, described as a hardworking and committed academic, served the university with distinction and played a pivotal role in the growth of the Department of English and Literary Studies before handing over leadership.

In line with Islamic rites, his funeral prayer (Janazah) was conducted on the same day at the Gesse Phase II Jumu’at Mosque, Birnin Kebbi, shortly after the Asr prayer.

Family members, friends, Islamic scholars, and a delegation of academics from UDUS attended the prayer, travelling to Kebbi to pay their last respects to the departed don.

The university delegation comprised senior academics from the Departments of English, Linguistics and French, including Professors Shehu Sidi Ibrahim, Muhammad Ango Aliero, Muhammad Aminu Mode, and Umar Muhammad Dogon-daji.

Also in attendance were Dr Muhammad Sajo, Dr Garba Ibrahim, and several non-academic staff of the Department of English and Literary Studies.

Colleagues who spoke at the sidelines of the funeral described Alkali as a dedicated teacher, a prolific scholar and an administrator who left an indelible mark on the department.

The department noted that the university community has lost a rare gem whose contributions to teaching, research and mentorship will be sorely missed.

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