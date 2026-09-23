Edo Queens Resume Training Ahead 2026 CAF Women’s Champions League 

Reigning WAFU-B champions, Edo Queens FC, will resume training today, Wednesday, September 23, as preparations begin in earnest for the 2026 CAF Women’s Champions League scheduled to hold in South Africa in October/November.

According to the Media Officer of the team, Ojieva Ehiosun, the current Nigeria women’s league champions have been on a two-week break following their impressive conquest of the WAFU-B zonal championship in Burkina Faso.

The Benin City-based team will return to the training ground with their sights firmly set on the continental showpiece.

Having conquered West Africa, Edo Queens are fully aware that a bigger challenge awaits them in South Africa and are expected to commit themselves to intensive preparations ahead of the CAF Champions League proper..

The team will focus on sharpening it”s fitness, tactical organisation and overall readiness as they seek to make a strong impression on the continental stage.

Also returning to the team is Head Coach Moses Aduku, who was absent during the WAFU-B campaign due to national team duties. Aduku, who travelled to Poland with some members of the Edo Queens squad with the Falconets is now back with the team and ready to take charge as preparations begin for the major task ahead.

With the CAF Women’s Champions League fast approaching, the Queens will be looking to build on their regional success and carry their winning momentum into South Africa.