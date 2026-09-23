  • Wednesday, 23rd September, 2026

Arteta Agrees New Arsenal Contract

Featured | 5 seconds ago

Mikel Arteta has agreed an improved new contract with Premier League champions Arsenal.

The Spaniard’s current deal expires at the end of this season but talks over a new contract have been ongoing for a number of months.

BBC Sport reported earlier this month that an agreement between all parties was close.

And it is now understood Arteta has reached a final agreement with the Gunners to extend his stay.

There is no confirmation over the length of his new contract but it is set to take him into at least his 10th year at the club following his arrival in December 2019.

The new contract will also include a sharp pay increase from his current salary of £10million per year plus an additional £5million in bonuses.

Speaking about his contract talks, Arteta said last week that fans did not need to “worry” because he wanted to stay.

“I’m extremely happy and I feel very grateful to work with the people I work with,” he said.

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