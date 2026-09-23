Waidi Akanni Secures Health Insurance Scheme for Lagos Legends 

Members of the Lagos Legends Club, have expressed their appreciation to their Convener, Engr. Waidi Akanni, for facilitating a health insurance scheme for them through the magnanimity of the Chairman of the Lagos State Lottery Board, Mr Bashir Abiola-Are.

For the football veterans who proudly served Lagos State and Nigeria at various levels of football competitions—the absence of a functional players’ union had created a painful void.

The intervention by Akanni, a former Super Eagles player, in addressing the welfare and healthcare needs of retired footballers, was timely.

Most of the ex international who spoke while they were been enrolled for the health insurance scheme, also commended the Mr. Bashir Abiola-Are, Chairman of the Lagos State Lottery Board for making their dreams of a health Insurance scheme possible.

“It is not easy at this period for anyone without any means of paying for hospital bills to fall ill. We have many cases of former footballers who died from simple ailments treatable but absence of money to go to hospital caused the death of such former football stars. But we in the Lagos Legends Club are fortunate to have Engr. Waidi Akanni who has used his network of friends to bring succor to us,” observed some members of the LLC.

For the Lagos Legends, the HMO is more than an insurance scheme. “It is a significant step toward restoring dignity, security and hope to football veterans, and another enduring legacy of Engr. Waidi Akanni’s leadership and commitment to the welfare of his fellow Legends,” observed Monday Kanu, another legend of the game.

He described Akanni, a former Nigerian international and former Chairman of the Lagos State Football Association (LSFA) as a visionary leader who decided to use his extensive network and relationships to tackle one of the most pressing challenges confronting football veterans: access to healthcare when ill health comes calling.

Kanu said the magnanimity of the Lagos State Lottery Board Chairman towards

those who gave their youth and talent to football was worth emulating. He said his gesture is not just one off thing but will be renewable annually is the sweetest part of the scheme for the ex internationals.