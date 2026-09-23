PariPesa Partners  Olympique de Marseille

PariPesa and Olympique de Marseille are partnering to create new football experiences for supporters across Africa.

As part of the agreement, PariPesa becomes OM’s Regional Africa Partner.

The partnership combines a shared passion for football with a focus on digital engagement, giving fans more opportunities to connect with the Club and take part in co-branded activities.

On how the partnership will come to life, it says throughout the collaboration, supporters will see a mix of digital campaigns, competitions, giveaways and original content.

The aim is to celebrate OM’s connection with Africa while making the Club’s stories and personalities more accessible to fans across the continent. There will be dedicated co-branded digital campaigns, fan competitions and giveaways and original football content connecting Marseille and Africa.

There will also be shared commitment to African supporters.

“Africa has always held a special place in Olympique de Marseille’s identity and community. Through our partnership with PariPesa, we look forward to creating new opportunities to engage with our supporters across the continent and further strengthen this connection,” said Alban Juster, General Manager of Olympique de Marseille.

“Olympique de Marseille is a club with an extraordinary football heritage and a special connection with African fans. We are delighted to become OM’s Regional Africa Partner and look forward to bringing this partnership to life through exciting content, activations and experiences for our audiences across the continent,” said Jonathan Namasiku, PariPesa Africa CCO.

On growing PariPesa’s credibility and visibility, it says partnership with Olympique de Marseille is an important part of its long-term commitment to Africa.

It strengthens the company’s visibility and credibility and deepens its connection with football audiences across the region. The partnership sits alongside PariPesa’s collaboration with Yaya Touré, the brand’s ambassador and one of Africa’s most celebrated football icons.

The combination of Touré’s strong personal connection with supporters and OM’s historic relationship with Africa further strengthens PariPesa’s association with major international football names.

Also, PariPesa & Marseille – together, straight to the goal! The partnership begins with a clear focus on football fans and will continue through new digital and promotional activity across Africa.