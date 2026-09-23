Maduka Okoye Missing as Chelle Drills 23 Eagles in First Training in Uyo
Duro Ikhazuagbe
Only Maduka Okoye was missing as Super Eagles had their first training ahead of their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Madagascar and Guinea-Bissau in the next one week.
Captain Wilfred Ndidi, winger Samuel Chukwueze and goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali were the last three players to arrive Eagles camp ahead of the first training session at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo at 6pm.
According to Media Officer of the team, Promise Efoghe, the Udinese shot-stopper is not expected in camp until Thursday morning.
In a reply to THISDAY enquiry on the whereabouts of Okoye, the Media Officer admitted that the Udinese goalkeeper was granted permission to attend to family and personal matters before arriving camp on Thursday, 24 hours to Nigeria’s first match of the 2027 AFCON qualifiers.
“Maduka Okoye will come into camp on Thursday. He asked for permission to attend to family and personal issues,” stressed Efoghe last night.
Head Coach of the Super Eagles, Eric Chelle, led all the invited 23 players through their first full training session on Tuesday evening inside the Nest of Champion training pitch.
Other players at the first training session include; Arthur Okonkwo, Stanley Nwabali, Semi Ajayi, Calvin Bassey, Ola Aina, Bright Osayi-Samuel, Bruno Onyemaechi, Emmanuel Fernandez, Benjamin Fredericks, Chibuike Nwaiwu, Isaac James, Alex Iwobi, Wilfred Ndidi, Raphael Onyedika, Frank Onyeka, Ademola Lookman, Moses Simon, Samuel Chukwueze, Akor Adams, Taiwo Awoniyi, Tolu Arokodare, Moses Usor and George Ilenikhena.
The three-time African champions will resume training at the stadium today behind locked gates as fans and sports journalists are not allowed access to the place.
The media officer however hinted that journalists will be allowed brief interview sessions with the players before or after training today.
Nigeria will welcome Madagascar to the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo on Friday, September 25 for their Group L fixture, before travelling to Guinea-Bissau for their second qualifying match on September 29.
Nigeria’s talisman, Victor Osimhen will not be on duty in this opening match-day fixture as the Galatasaray’s frontman is yet to recover from the muscle tear that has sidelined him for couple of days. He also remains doubtful for the match-day 2 fixture with Guinea-Bissau on Tuesday.
With Tanzania already guaranteed passage to the tournament as one of the hosts countries, Nigeria, Madagascar and Guinea-Bissau are left to compete for just one available qualification ticket from Group L. This makes every tie important for the Super Eagles who last won the tournament in 2013 in South Africa. Eagles finished as beaten finalist in Côte d’Ivoire in 2024 and picked the third placed bronze in Morocco last February.
PLAYERS IN CAMP
Simon Moses
Akor Adams
Taiwo awoniyu
Isaac James
Emmanuel Fernandez
Benjamin Fredericks
Moses uzor
George Ilenikhena
Arthur Okonkwo
Alex Iwobi
Semi Ajayi
Calvin Bassey
Ola Aina
Ademola Lookman
Bright Osayi-Samuel
Chibuike Nwaiwu
Tolu Arokodare
Bruno Onyemaechi
Raphael Onyedika
Frank Onyeka
Wilfred Ndidi
Samuel Chukwueze
Stanley Nwabali
*Yet to Arrive
Maduka Okoye