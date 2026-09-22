Optimus Bank Mobilises Stakeholders to Protect Lagos Coastline

Jessica Erobomhan

Optimus Bank has mobilised its employees, volunteers and community stakeholders for a beach clean-up exercise in Lekki, Lagos, off the Coastal Road. The initiative forms part of the bank’s “Protect our coast” campaign to promote environmental responsibility and action against coastal pollution.

Held to mark World Cleanup Day 2026, the exercise was organised in partnership with Shoreline Euphoria Limited and Reswaye. It brought together employees, volunteers, community members and other stakeholders to remove waste from the shoreline and raise awareness about the impact of plastic pollution and improper waste disposal on coastal environments.

The clean-up exercise resulted in the collection of approximately two tons of waste and marine litter, including plastic bottles, sachet-water nylon, food packaging, cans, glass and other solid waste.

The collected materials were separated on site into recyclable and non-recyclable streams.

Recyclable materials, particularly plastics and other recoverable items, were channeled through appropriate recycling and resource-recovery pathways. Non-recyclable and residual waste were evacuated and disposed of through proper waste-management channels in partnership with the Lagos State Waste Management Agency (LAWMA).

The initiative forms part of Optimus Bank’s “Impact Starts with Us” platform, through which the bank supports programmes focused on environment, education, healthcare and empowerment.

The “Protect our coast” campaign reflects the bank’s belief that meaningful impact requires practical action, collaboration and shared responsibility.

Speaking on the initiative, Managing Director/CEO of Optimus Bank, Dr. Ademola Odeyemi, said: “At Optimus Bank, we believe that our responsibility extends beyond the services we provide to the communities we serve. Protecting our environment is an important part of building healthier and more resilient communities, and today’s clean-up is a practical demonstration of that commitment. Through initiatives like Protect Our Coast, we are encouraging our people and our communities to take action, work together and create lasting impact.”

He added: “Sustainable impact is not achieved by one organisation alone. It requires individuals, businesses and communities to play their part, and we are proud to contribute to that collective effort.”

The beach cleanup also provided an opportunity for Optimus Bank employees to step outside their everyday roles and contribute directly to addressing an environmental challenge that affects coastal communities and the wider society.

The partnership with Shoreline Euphoria Limited and Reswaye highlights the importance of collaboration in tackling environmental challenges. By bringing together a corporate organisation, environmental-focused partners, volunteers and community stakeholders, the initiative demonstrated how collective action can contribute to cleaner and healthier shared spaces.

Head of Corporate Communications at Optimus Bank, Morolake Philip, said: “Our coast is more than a stretch of sand and water; it is part of our shared home. Protect Our Coast is about turning that understanding into action. We want to encourage people to look beyond a single clean-up day and think about the everyday choices that affect our environment, from how we use and dispose of plastic to how we care for the spaces we share. Lasting change starts when responsibility becomes part of our everyday behaviour.”