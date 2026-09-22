UNILAG, DevReporting Partner to Spotlight Local Governance, Accountability

Funmi Ogundare

The University of Lagos (UNILAG) and DevReporting are set to spotlight accountability in local governance and promote development journalism as the university prepares to host a three-in-one event featuring the premiere of an investigative documentary, the launch of a foundation and a fundraising drive.

The event, scheduled to hold on October 29 at UNILAG, Akoka, will feature the premiere of ‘LG Billions in the Dark’, an investigative documentary examining local government administration in Osun State and using it as a case study to explore broader challenges in public finance management, service delivery and civic accountability.

The event will also witness the formal launch of the Development Reporting Africa Foundation (DRAF) and a strategic fundraising campaign.

The partnership was announced during a courtesy visit by the management of DevReporting to the university on Monday, where the delegation, led by the Managing Editor, Christiana Alabi-Akande, and Associate Editor, Samson Ademola, met with members of the university management.

Alabi-Akande thanked the university for supporting the initiative, describing the partnership as an opportunity to strengthen collaboration between academic institutions and the wider society.

“We are deeply grateful for the university’s support and partnership, aimed at enhancing gown and town collaborations,” she said.

According to her, LG Billions in the Dark focuses on local government administration in Osun State, South-west Nigeria, while drawing attention to challenges affecting local governance across the country.

Alabi-Akande said the documentary was intended to go beyond documenting developments in Osun State by stimulating a national conversation on local governance and encouraging citizens and institutions to demand greater accountability.

“Our intention is not only to tell the story of Osun State, but also to stimulate a broader national conversation about the state of local governance and the need for citizens and institutions to demand accountability,” she stated.

The documentary is being produced in partnership with the Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID) through its Local Media Sustainability Fund (LMSF), with support from the Royal Norwegian Embassy.

Explaining the choice of UNILAG as the flagship venue, Ademola said local governments often receive less public scrutiny than the federal and state governments, despite being the tier of government closest to citizens.

He said engaging students and members of the academic community would help deepen understanding of local governance and encourage greater participation in discussions around transparency and accountability.

“Empirical evidence suggests that local governments do not receive as much attention as federal and state governments,” Ademola said.

“Despite being closest to citizens, many remain unaware of local governance activities. Bringing students together will allow them to understand these issues, contribute to the conversation, and advocate for transparency.”

Receiving the DevReporting delegation, the Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Folasade Ogunsola, commended the organisation for its focus on constructive and development-oriented journalism.

She said the media had an important role to play in addressing national challenges while also highlighting efforts and progress in the country.

“As a country, we need to change the narrative and talk about a nation striving to survive and develop, keeping the perspective positive while confronting our challenges,” she said.

Prof. Ogunsola added that the initiative represented the kind of journalism the university was interested in supporting, expressing anticipation for the documentary screening and launch of DRAF.

The VC was joined during the meeting by Deputy Vice-Chancellors, Prof. Muyiwa Falaiye (Management Services), Prof. Afolabi Lesi (Development Services), and Prof. Mathew Ilori (Academics and Research).

Others present included the Registrar, Victoria Wickliffe; Bursar, Oluwafunmilola Adekunle; University Librarian, Prof. Olatokunbo Okiki; Director of Quality Assurance, Prof. Olufemi Saibu; Director of Works, Olaniyi Ayeye; and Director of Academic Planning, Prof. Olufunlayo Bammeke.