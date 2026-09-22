2027 Elections: Experts Urge Nigerians to Deepen Civic Participation

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Nigerians have been urged to move beyond voting on election days and participate actively in democratic governance to promote electoral accountability and sustainable national development ahead of the 2027 general election.

The call was made during a special radio programme organised in collaboration with the Aquamella X Deck of the National Association of Seadogs (Pyrates Confraternity) yesterday in Rivers State.

The programme, with the theme: ‘Democracy, Civic Participation, and the Role of Citizens in Strengthening Democratic Processes: Lessons for Nigeria Ahead of 2027’, brought together experts in election management, social accountability, and law.

Speaking during the programme, a former electoral officer, Innocent Ekwulo, who spent 35 years in Nigeria’s election management system, said democracy should extend beyond periodic elections.

According to him, citizens must continuously participate in the affairs of the country because government decisions directly affect their quality of life.

Ekwulo also advocated early civic education to promote patriotism and responsible citizenship among young Nigerians.

He recalled a voter registration exercise at a university in Anambra State in 2021, where, he said, a student asked about the financial benefits of registering to vote.

He argued that Nigerian youths, particularly students, have the numerical strength to influence political processes if they become more conscious of their civic responsibilities.

A research scholar and social accountability expert, Dr Amaechi Justin, said democracy should translate into improved socio-economic conditions for citizens.

Justin said citizens should have meaningful opportunities to participate in decision-making and influence the direction of their communities and country.

On voter apathy and concerns about electoral integrity, he said protecting votes should primarily be the responsibility of relevant state institutions, including the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies.

He urged political parties to complement campaign manifestos with public education on policies, and encouraged young people to use digital platforms for civic education and political awareness.

“Democracy is not a sprint; it is a journey,” Justin said, urging citizens to remain engaged despite challenges confronting democratic institutions.

Another speaker, Dr Karl Marshal Jumbo, said public confidence in elections was closely connected to respect for the choices expressed by voters.

He stressed the importance of constructive interaction between leaders and citizens in strengthening democratic participation.

The panel called on civil society organisations, professional associations and student unions to provide platforms for civic education and democratic participation.

The speakers also emphasised that effective democracy requires sustained citizen engagement, accountability and vigilance beyond election periods.