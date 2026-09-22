NBA Seeks Rights Safeguards in Lagos Begging Bill

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Lagos Branch, has urged the Lagos State House of Assembly to ensure that the proposed Street Begging and Street Urchins (Prohibition, Prevention and Rehabilitation) Bill 2026, protects vulnerable persons while addressing public safety concerns.

Speaking at a public hearing at Ikeja, Branch Chairman, Uchenna Ogunedo Akingbade, presented the Law Reform Committee’s memorandum, calling for measures targeting child exploitation, obstruction of public spaces and violent or coercive solicitation. The Branch said children found begging should be treated as children in need of care and protection under the Child Rights Law, rather than being processed alongside adult offenders. It also sought stronger sanctions, against persons who exploit children for begging.

The NBA further recommended safeguards on arrest, detention and rehabilitation, including due process, court oversight and defined time limits. It called for clear responsibilities, adequate funding and financial accountability for the agency proposed under the Bill, as well as protection of personal data.

The proposed legislation would prohibit street begging and related activities in public places, and provide rehabilitation measures. Reports on the public hearing said repeat offenders could face fines of up to N200,000 and imprisonment of up to two years, if the Bill becomes law.

Other stakeholders supported legislative action, citing alleged cases of beggars using dangerous weapons to obtain money from motorists and pedestrians. However, some urged lawmakers to balance enforcement with rehabilitation, and avoid criminalising poverty.

The NBA said the final law should preserve public safety, while upholding fundamental rights and dignity.