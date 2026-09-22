Donors Revamp LASU Law Clinic for Students

Stories by Steve Aya



The Lagos State University (LASU) Law Clinic has received a major facelift following an intervention by philanthropists, in honour of retired Supreme Court Justice George Adesola Oguntade.

The project, initiated by Olugbenga Ajala and supported by friends and associates, was aimed at creating a more conducive environment for practical legal education.

Speaking on behalf of he donors, Afolakemi Ogunde said the initiative was driven by Ajala’s desire to honour Oguntade, whom he regarded as a mentor and father figure, while contributing to legal education. She said an assessment of the clinic revealed outdated, dilapidated and non-functional facilities, prompting the donors to undertake comprehensive rehabilitation rather than cosmetic improvements.

According to her, the renovation focused on functionality, clinical learning, practical simulations and professional skills development.

Ogunde said the group had earlier renovated an annex lecture hall at the University of Lagos in honour of Oguntade, who served as LASU Chancellor in 2015.

The 40th President of the LASU Law Students’ Society, Emmanuel Sewanu, described the intervention as a major boost to practical legal education. He said the renovated clinic would enable senior law students to establish Students’ Chambers and develop advocacy skills under lecturers’ supervision. He also stated that the Facility would bridge the gap between studying law and practising it by exposing students to legal research, client interviewing, communication, advocacy, problem-solving and professional ethics.

A 400-level student, Mariam Rasheed, commended the renovation, saying improved seating, ventilation and facilities would enhance learning, moot court sessions and advocacy training.

The renovated facility was dedicated in honour of George Oguntade, a former Supreme Court Justice and LASU Chancellor.