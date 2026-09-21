Unique Prizes, Bursary Highlight GKS Youths’ Assembly in Lagos

The 2026 Youths’ Assembly of the God’s Kingdom Society (GKS), the Church of the Living God, climaxed with a Special Thanksgiving Service at the Apapa Service Hall, Lagos recently, where prizes were presented to participating branches and individuals in the Lagos Zone.

The prizes covered sporting activities held earlier at the Egbe premises of the Church, as well as the Bible Quiz competition held at the Apapa Service Hall, Lagos.

The Lagos Chapter of the League of Freedomites, a philanthropic organisation in the Church, also awarded bursaries to three youths.

According to the Chairman of the League, Professor Chris Osegenwune, the bursary is awarded to dedicated, hardworking, brilliant and indigent youths to encourage them to remain focused and God-fearing.

He explained that beneficiaries studying in higher institutions must have a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 3.5 and above, as attested to by their respective institutions.

The beneficiaries were Esther Obarafo of the Federal University Oye-Ekiti, who is studying Library and Information Science; Vera Ohunyo of the Department of Mass Communication, National Open University of Nigeria; and Deborah Ekiseowei, who is studying History and International Studies at the Federal University Otuoke, Bayelsa State.

Each bursary is valued at N100,000 annually.

A major spiritual activity of the Youths’ Assembly was the Bible Quiz, conducted by a Senior and Executive Minister, Brother J.N.W. Preye Chukwudi, assisted by Chidima Ochiaga and Professor Chris Osegenwune.

Youths from the 10 branches that make up the Lagos Zone participated in a tough, interesting and highly competitive quiz in both the junior and senior categories.

In the junior category, Shogunle Branch emerged first with 60 marks, while Okota and Egbe branches came second and third, respectively.

In the senior category, Lagos Island Branch emerged winner with 53 points. Egbe Branch came second with 49 points, while Shogunle Branch placed third with 48 points.

In the combined Bible Quiz results, Lagos Island Branch emerged overall first, followed by Egbe and Shogunle branches in second and third positions, respectively.

The best overall quiz contestant, Brother Efe Enukpere of Egbe Branch, received the prestigious Eviano Ekelemu Memorial Prize, comprising N100,000 and additional N100,000 from Umoh family, League of Freedomites wives, Gracious Sisters international and free sponsorship to the 2026 feast of Tabernacles and a plaque.

The overall best-performing female contestant, Sister Soyem Okudaye of Lekki-Ajah Branch, received a prize of N50,000.00 . A novel and unique price of N1 million, donated by Brother Emmanuel Akporhuerhe to branches across the zone for upholding the exhortation of Saint Paul in Hebrews 10:25, by attendance to Bible Study meeting, was distributed to best three branches in the zone. Egbe, Okota and Shogunle branches went home with N500,000, N300,000, and N200,000 each to be shared by regular attendees and officials. This to encourage members to take seriously the acquisition of the knowledge of God.

Other cash prizes were also presented by the League of Freedomites Wives and the Umoh Family. The Youth Assembly held at the United Kingdom was presided over Minister Timothy Mazi-Rapu. Three zones, namely London, Midland and Northern,came together at GKS Nothingham branch. At the end of the Quiz competition, the northern branch came first with 50 points, while London with 48 points and Midland with 44 points settled for the second and third positions.The junior category produced Brother Keme Aiyejina and Sister Jasmine Edemerhia coming tops as individual contestants.At the senior level Brother Efeoghene Odjadjare and Sister Oghenemarien emerged best performers. Six branches slugged it out in the quiz competition at Isoko zone of the Church which held at Irri , Delta State . At the end. Ozoro. Irri and Oleh were the front runners. The best performing contestants were Brother Goodness Okakoso of Irri branch for the Senior category, while Sister Precious Egwaore from Ozoro clinched the ultimate position for the junior candle. From Asaba zone, five branches participated in the quiz contest with the Youths from Dennis Osadebey University clinching the first position followed by Okpanan and Ogwashi- Uku at the senior level, while Okpanan, Asaba and Ogwashi- – Uku branches prevailed at the junior candle.Salem City, the headquarters of the Church……………

One of the major features of the Thanksgiving Service was an exhortation by the Chairman of the GKS Youth Fellowship Central Working Committee, Lagos Zone, Brother Pureheart Nwossah, titled “Being Doers of the Word as Youths in Christ.”

He stressed the need for youths to make concerted effort to acquire the knowledge of God’s word in the holy script, and strive to keep and obey His laws, as admonished in the Bible. He cited Deuteronomy 6:6–7, Joshua 1:8 and Psalm 19:7–11.

He concluded by emphasising that putting into practice what we learn and living by the truth we are taught is the sure path to God’s blessings and salvation by His grace, citing James 1:22–23 and Psalm 3:1–3.

The Assistant Station Minister of the Zone, Brother Chidima Ochiaga, also discussed the address of the President of the Church, Brother Felix Ekundayo Adedokun, titled “Better Is the End of a Thing Than the Beginning Thereof,” drawn from Ecclesiastes 7:8.

Adedokun stated pointedly that the challenges confronting the world, arising from the activities of Satan the devil, should not be used as an excuse to abandon righteousness , keep and obey God’s laws for the practise evil, wickedness to attain power, wealth, positions or influence and worldly success, there by adopting easy ways, no matter how cruel, fraudulent, inhuman in pursuit of such agenda ends with dire consequences. Quoting Ecclesiastes 8:14, he stated that all the allures of life are vanity. He admonished that those who embrace righteousness will reap good and enduring reward.

From the Holy Bible, he gave examples of men and women on both sides and how it ended with them.

Pharaoh, Jehoram and Jezebel stood for people or characters that were carried away by power, inordinate ambition for wealth, positions and ignored God’s directives. Pharaoh as an absolute Egyptian king, was ruthless, oppressive and reneged from promises or agreement with Moses, who God sent to him to let free the Israelites. Even the suffering of his people, through several plagues did not prink his conscience. His stubbornness, pride caused him, leading his armies to pursue the Israelites into the read sea and subsequently into destruction. Exodus 14;25-28; 15:4,5,11; Psalm 106:11;136:13-15. Johoram went against the righteous course of his father Jehosaphat, taking to idolatry. He became ruthless and murderous. His end was a pitiable death and inglorious burial for a king. 2 Chronicles 21:20.

Jezebel in the bible is known as a wicked character, personifying conveteousness, wicked, haunty and evil woman . She falsely accused Naboth of blasphemy against the king and God, leading to his death. As against all expectations, she not only embraced the worship of Baal with her household. Her gruesome end and that of her collaborators, speaks to the fact that evil or wickedness will not go unpunished. 1 kings 24:34-38; 2 kings 9:33-37;10:1-11.

On the contrary, the reward for godly, righteous disposition were highlighted in the experiences and lives of Joseph, Moses, David and Job.

Adedokun drew the attention of the Youths to the fact that, Joseph, despite being sold into slavery on account of God’s gift to him out of envy and false accusation from the wife of his master, Potiphar, which landed him in prison, remained compassionate, loyal, trustworthy and godly. Adedokun noted that “ inspite of the shifting tides and storms which he encountered “, Joseph’s life of integrity, fear of God. faith, humility, patience, diligence and understanding, eventually landed him to the enviable position of a governor in Egypt, second only to Pharaoh, the King. Exodus chapters. 40-50; Proverbs 22:4. Moses, previllege with royal upbringing, was not subsumed or captivated by the trappings, allures of the palace to ignore the call of God Almighty, for him to lead the Israelites. Before then, in defense of the oppressed he got exposed to threats and deprivations. The onerous task of confrontation with a ruthless pharaoh can not be without challenges. He showed uncommon faith in God, humility , obedience, for which God passed down His laws and convenants to the Israelites and ultimately carried out” the sacred duty of leading the children of Israel from the land of Egypt”. Exodus 2:16-22; 3:1-22; Deuteronomy 8:15; John 1:45 ; Acts 3:22.

King David, through his anointing by the prophet Samuel over his elder and physically more endowed siblings was used by God to make very clear people are picked by him on outward or physical appearance but on heart condition I Samuel 16:7. David as king did not experience a life of bliss, he faced grief, pains, went through ups and downs. He however , overcame, exhibing faith in God.1 Samuel 21:1-6;25 7-37; 2 Samuel Chapters 16 -19. Being human, he was overtaken by sin at a point. But,instructively, he was, obidient ,humble, penitent and obtain the forgiveness of God. 2 Samuel 12 :1-25;13:14 ; Psalm 51:10; Acts 13:22 .

Job, is described as “ a perfect and upright and upright and one who feared God, and eschewed evil”. Inspite of his position of wealth, recognition of being “the greatest of all the men of the east”, he was subjected to trials by Satan . Persecuted at all fronts, he did not cave in to the afflictions to abardon God and righteousness. Job 1:1-3& 22; 2:9&10. The end of Job was gloriously rewarded. Job 42:10-17; James 5:10,11.

President Adedokun charged the Youths to continue “doing the righteousness of God to the end to be saved. Matthew 24: 12,13; 1 Peter 1:9.

In his closing remark at Apapa Service Hall, the officianting Minister, Bro Preye Chukwudi, exhorted the Youths they should build their faith and worship of God on a solid rock or foundation, so that as they are happy, enjoying life they will not be vanquished by the devices and snares of Satan the devil, the arch enemy of man and God. They should be conscious of the fact that we all will be accountable to God Almighty at the end.