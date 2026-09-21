Benin Monarch Tasks Legal Luminaries on Judicial Independence, Integrity

Felix Omoh-Asun in Benin City

Omo N’ Oba N’ Edo, Uku Akpolokpolo, Ewuare II, the Oba of Benin, has urged legal scholars across the country and in the diaspora to guard jealousy the independence and integrity of the judiciary.

The monarch charged them to discharge their duties without fear or favour.

​The first-class traditional ruler gave the advice when the League of Luminaries, under the umbrella body of the Nigerian Law School Class of 1984, paid a courtesy visit to the Benin Palace in Benin City, the Edo State capital.

​Oba Ewuare urged members of the group to use their positions to strengthen the Nigerian judiciary and preserve institutional memories both in principle and in practice, in line with the legal maxim that the “judiciary is the last hope of the common man”.

​The Oba described the judiciary as the bedrock of democracy, and prayed Almighty God and his royal ancestors for members of the group—which include eminent personalities in engineering, science, politics, and other professions of Nigerian extraction across the globe—to achieve greater exploits, while acknowledging their unconditional respect for Benin culture and tradition.

​”This is amazing. You came without hesitation to express collaboration, respect for our culture, and for the ancient throne of Benin. In the name of my ancestors and Almighty God, we bless you,” the Oba said.

“The judiciary is the bedrock of democracy. We can only pray and keep praying that the judiciary keeps waxing strong. We know that there are temptations, so may the Lord God Almighty and our ancestors not let anyone shake you. You will be strong.

“​When you are giving your decisions, stand by the truth without fear or favour of anybody. Stand by the truth. I always like the truth. You cannot be perfect, but we should try as much as possible to stand by the truth. Be upright. The judiciary is the last hope of the common man, as they say. Please hold onto that strongly,” the royal father added.

Earlier, while addressing the Benin throne, the leader of the delegation and Chairman of the Local Organising Committee for their annual general meeting in Benin City, Adekunle Edeki, stated that the city truly remains the cradle of black civilization and praised Oba Ewuare’s historic milestones, while pledging the group’s collaboration with the palace ahead of the Oba’s 10th coronation anniversary celebration in October.

​The committee chairman revealed that the theme of the Nigerian Law School Class of 1984 reunion, ‘Re-union Royal 2026,’ was born out of their deep affection for the rich heritage of the Benin people that has endured for centuries.

​According to him, “We decided that Benin City, which is the centre of the whole world, will be the next city to host our meeting after Dallas, United States. We are proud of the palace. We are so proud of our Oba. You will live long in good health.

“​We must abide by the saying that ‘Edorisiagbon’—Benin is the centre of world civilization. If you visit Benin and you have not visited the palace, you have only visited the periphery of Benin. It is in light of this that we feel we must come and pay homage to our royal father,” Edeki stressed