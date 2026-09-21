Nigerian Breweries Launches Nationwide Search for Memories of Its 80-Year Journey

Vanessa Obioha

Nigerian Breweries Plc has unveiled a nationwide campaign to mark its 80th anniversary, with 80 Nigerians set to receive N1 million each for sharing photographs and videos that capture their connections with the company and its brands over the decades.

Tagged “Together, Every Moment,” the campaign invites Nigerians at home and abroad to search their photo albums, family archives, and camera rolls for memories involving Nigerian Breweries, its brands, employees, investments, or wider impact on businesses and communities.

The company said the initiative, known as the National Story Collection, is intended to create a living archive of the people, businesses, livelihoods and experiences that have intersected with Nigerian Breweries since its incorporation in 1946.

The memories could include photographs or videos from weddings, graduations, football celebrations and family gatherings, as well as stories involving farmers, retailers, distributors, suppliers, entrepreneurs, employees and host communities whose lives and businesses have intersected with the company over the years.

Speaking on the campaign, the Managing Director/CEO of Nigerian Breweries Plc, Thibaut Boidin, said the anniversary should be an opportunity to celebrate the people who have contributed to the company’s journey.

“An 80th anniversary can easily become a company talking about itself. That would miss the point. Long before our history was captured in corporate archives, it was being lived in Nigerian homes, businesses and communities,” he said.

According to Boidin, the company wants Nigerians to tell the story of its 80-year journey from their own perspectives.

“Farmers, entrepreneurs, retailers, distributors, suppliers, employees and communities have all played a role in shaping our journey,” he said.

He added that 80 memories would be selected from the submissions, with each winner receiving N1 million, while selected stories would be featured in films, editorial features, social media content, outdoor displays, anniversary experiences and the company’s commemorative archive.