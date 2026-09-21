Royalty Dispute: Peter Admits Jude Sent Him Six Years of P-Square Royalty Records

Wale Igbintade

Singer Peter Okoye of the defunct music duo, P-Square, yesterday admitted before a Federal High Court in Lagos that his elder brother, Jude Okoye, sent him six years of the group’s royalty records covering 2016 to 2022.

Peter made the admission while being cross-examined by counsel to Jude, Clement Onwuewunor, SAN, in the ongoing trial of Jude and his company, Northside Music Limited, over alleged financial crimes.

The singer had earlier claimed that it took Jude more than three months to provide the backend royalty records after he requested them in 2022.

However, under cross-examination before Justice Alexander Owoeye, Peter was confronted with the assertion that he requested the records on October 16, 2022, and that Jude obtained and sent them to him six days later, on October 22.

Peter disagreed, insisting that he had made the request earlier in 2022.

But when asked to produce a text message, email or other document showing that he had made the request before October 16, 2022, Peter admitted: “No. I don’t have any and I can’t recall.”

He subsequently confirmed that he received the royalty report sent by Jude and that it covered royalties from 2016 to 2022, including records relating to Lex Records.

Peter explained that the records were requested because some persons were interested in buying the P-Square music catalogue.

He also acknowledged that Jude had forwarded the account information to him in 2022 and that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) was aware that the report had been sent to him.

The cross-examination then turned to royalties paid by French music-rights organisation, SACEM, for P-Square’s musical works.

Peter admitted receiving approximately $800,000 in SACEM royalties between 2016 and 2026 but said he did not give Jude any share of the money.

Asked whether he informed Jude about the payments, Peter replied: “No, the money was for the artists.”

He disputed Jude’s entitlement to the SACEM royalties, maintaining that the payments belonged to him and his twin brother, Paul Okoye.

Peter, however, acknowledged that the SACEM contract was signed by Jude, although he maintained that it was signed by “the team”.

He also confirmed that the 10 songs for which SACEM paid royalties were P-Square songs.

When asked whether Jude was part of P-Square, Peter said: “Jude is not part of P-Square.”

He nevertheless acknowledged that Jude directed some of P-Square’s music videos.

Peter further confirmed that he had previously paid a quarter of his SACEM share to Jude, but denied that Jude demanded quarterly payments from the royalties after their reconciliation in 2022.

On Jude’s role as manager of P-Square, Peter said he had no employment contract with his elder brother, explaining that the arrangement was through Northside Entertainment Limited.

He also maintained that all P-Square songs were composed, written and produced by him and Paul, while acknowledging Jude’s role in directing some of the group’s music videos.

Jude and Northside Music Limited are facing a seven-count charge brought by the EFCC involving alleged fraud of N1.3 billion and $1 million. Jude has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Further hearing in the matter has been adjourned until December 8 and 9, 2026.