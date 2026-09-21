FG Replies Atiku, Says Shettima Mandated to Represent Nigeria at 81st UNGA

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The Federal Government said President Bola Tinubu mandated Vice President Kashim Shettima to represent him and lead Nigeria’s delegation to the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The statement by Minister of Information and National Orientation Mohammed Idris on Monday, was a riposte to the remarks by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and a United States-based lobbying organisation retained by him, questioning President Tinubu’s non participation at the 81st UNGA Session.

Mohammed, who accused Atiku of seeking to impute false and baseless motives to the President’s absence, said the Vice

President will deliver Nigeria’s national statement and participate in high-level meetings and bilateral engagements with world leaders, international organisations and development partners.

The minister assured that with the vice president, the country would be fully and effectively represented throughout the high-level session.

The statement said: “Vice President Shettima carries the full mandate of the President and the Federal Republic of Nigeria. His engagements in New York will advance Nigeria’s priorities on peace and security, economic development, climate action, reform of the global financial architecture, sustainable development and international cooperation.

“President Tinubu is currently on annual leave, and his decision to ask the Vice President to lead Nigeria’s delegation is neither unusual nor a diminution of the country’s diplomatic standing.

“The Federal Government has noted recent political commentary by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and a United States-based lobbying organisation retained by him, questioning President Tinubu’s non-attendance and seeking to impute false and baseless motives to it.

“Political opposition and robust public debate are legitimate features of democracy. However, speculation should not be presented to Nigerians or the international community as established fact. The Government urges political actors to exercise responsibility when discussing matters affecting Nigeria’s international relationships and national reputation.”

He stressed that the country attached values its longstanding relationship with the United States, which encompasses trade and investment, security cooperation, energy, democratic institutions, regional stability and extensive people-to-people ties.

“That relationship is conducted through established diplomatic and governmental channels and should not be confused with partisan commentary or the activities of private lobbying organisations acting on behalf of political clients.

“The Federal Government therefore encourages Nigerians and the media to distinguish between verified information, legitimate political opinion and unsubstantiated speculation,” Idris said.

He assured that Nigeria would be fully represented in New York, while its interests will be vigorously advanced and the work of strengthening the country’s relationships with its international partners will continue.