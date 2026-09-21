Tinubu Mourns Ex-Kogi Gov Ibrahim Idris

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has expressed deep sorrow over the passing on Sunday of former Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Ibrahim Idris.

The president, in a statement issued on Monday by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, extended heartfelt condolences to the Idris family, the Government and people of Kogi State, and the former governor’s friends, associates and political colleagues.

Tinubu described Alhaji Idris’ death as a significant loss to Kogi State and Nigeria, noting that the former governor devoted a substantial part of his life to public service and the development of his state.

The president acknowledged the late former governor’s contributions to Nigeria’s democratic development and his many years of engagement in public affairs.

According to him, “Alhaji Ibrahim Idris was a committed public servant whose years in office formed an important chapter in the political and developmental history of Kogi State.

“His passing is a painful loss to his family, Kogi State and Nigeria. At this difficult moment, we must remember and honour his contributions to the growth of his state and our nation.

“I extend my deepest condolences to his family and the people of Kogi State. May Almighty Allah forgive his shortcomings, accept his good deeds and grant him Aljannah Firdaus.”

Tinubu prayed that Almighty Allah will grant the family the strength and fortitude to bear the loss.

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