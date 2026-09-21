Shettima: At UNGA, Nigeria Will Be Guided By National Interest, Multilateralism, Reform Agenda 

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Vice-President Kashim Shettima has stressed that Nigeria’s engagements at the ongoing 81st United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York will be guided by the country’s national interest, commitment to multilateralism and President Bola Tinubu’s consistent advocacy for reforms of global institutions to reflect contemporary economic and demographic realities.

Shettima, who spoke on Monday morning on arrival in New York to represent President Tinubu declared: “Our message in New York is clear. Nigeria believes in multilateralism, but the institutions that govern our world must become more representative, equitable, and responsive to the realities of today.

“We will engage our partners firmly from the standpoint of Nigeria’s national interest while advancing President Tinubu’s call for a global system that gives developing countries a stronger voice and a fairer opportunity to prosper.”

Shettima said Nigeria’s engagements at the global gathering will be guided by the country’s national interest, commitment to multilateralism and President Tinubu’s consistent advocacy for reforms of global institutions to reflect contemporary economic and demographic realities.

The vice-president arrived in company with Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State; Minister of State for Budget and Economic Planning, Dr Doris Uzoka-Anite, and other senior government officials.

On arrival in New York, Shettima was received by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, the Deputy Chief of Staff to the President (Office of the Vice-President), Senator Ibrahim Hassan Hadejia; Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu; Minister of Women Affairs, Hajiya Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim; Minister of Solid Mineral Development, Chief Dele Alake; Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Jimoh Ibrahim, and other senior government and diplomatic officials.

During the general debate, Shettima will deliver Nigeria’s national statement, outlining the country’s position on major international issues and priorities with direct implications for peace and security, development, economic growth and global cooperation.

The vice-president will also participate in high-level meetings and hold bilateral engagements with world leaders, international organisations, and development partners on the sidelines of the General Assembly.

Nigeria is expected to use the engagements to reinforce its positions on reform of international financial architecture, sustainable development, climate finance, technology access, and stronger representation for Africa in global decision-making.