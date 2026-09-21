FG Targets Higher Meat Supply, Household Income as Kano Farmers Get Livestock Boost

James Emejo in Abuja

The federal government has begun a fresh push to improve the productivity of small-ruminant farmers in Kano State, training 200 sheep and goat farmers and providing them with animals, feed and financial support to expand production and strengthen household incomes.

The intervention, implemented by the Federal Ministry of Livestock Development, is targeted at farmers in Fagge, Tarauni and Gwale Local Government Areas, with the focus on reducing production losses and improving returns from sheep and goat farming.

The three-day training, which ended on Saturday, September 19, 2026, exposed the beneficiaries to improved practices in animal feeding, breeding, healthcare and general husbandry.

The move comes against the backdrop of the economic importance of small ruminants to rural households, particularly because sheep and goats require relatively modest capital to raise and can provide households with meat, milk, skins and other products.

Speaking at the programme, the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Dr. Chinyere Ijeoma Akujobi, said increasing livestock output would require farmers to have both productive assets and the technical capacity to manage them efficiently.

She said simply providing animals to farmers without equipping them with the knowledge to feed, breed and manage the stock could limit the economic returns from such interventions.

Represented by the Director, Department of Ruminant and Monogastric Development, Mr. Victor Egbon, she stated that the training was designed to help farmers improve animal health and productivity, reduce avoidable losses and ultimately generate better income from their livestock enterprises.

She described the sheep and goat subsector as an important part of Nigeria’s livestock economy because of its relatively low entry barrier and its ability to provide households with regular sources of food and income.

The Permanent Secretary said the short reproductive cycles of small ruminants could also enable farmers to build their livestock assets relatively quickly when supported by proper management practices.

She said the Federal Ministry of Livestock Development regarded the development of the subsector as part of broader efforts to strengthen domestic food production, create jobs and expand economic opportunities, particularly for women and young people.

Beyond the training, the 200 beneficiaries received sheep and goats, animal feed and stipends to enable them to put the lessons into practice.

The combination of productive assets and technical training is expected to give the beneficiaries a foundation for expanding their livestock activities rather than relying solely on subsistence production.

Kano remains one of the country’s major agricultural states, and improved small-ruminant production could also have implications beyond individual farmers by increasing the supply of animals for meat and other livestock products while creating additional income-generating activities around animal feed, veterinary services, trading and processing.

On her part, Permanent Secretary, Kano State Ministry of Livestock Development, Hajiya Rabi Ibrahim Waya, said the state government would pursue similar interventions aimed at strengthening livestock production and helping farmers turn the support into sustainable businesses.

She said the state would continue to explore ways of enabling farmers to translate the knowledge and productive inputs received into viable economic activities.

Stakeholders including the National Sheep and Goat Development Association of Nigeria (NASHGODAN) and the Africa Women in Animal Resources, Farming and Agribusiness Network also participated in the programme.

The inclusion of farmers with different backgrounds was underscored by the participation of 33-year-old Afrahsiyya Idris, a person living with disability, as one of the beneficiaries.

For the beneficiaries, the immediate challenge will now be to convert the animals and other inputs into productive livestock enterprises through proper feeding, breeding and disease management.

The ministry said the intervention was expected to improve the productivity of the participating farmers, raise household earnings and contribute to greater sheep and goat production in the state.