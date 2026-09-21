Ogun PDP Deputy Gov Candidate, Yemi Kolapo, Rallies Communities for Adebutu

. Lateefat is one of us, we’ll deliver PDP, say residents

Obantoko communities in Odeda Local Government Area of Ogun State erupted in jubilation at the weekend as hundreds of residents, party faithful and community leaders gathered to declare total support for the Peoples Democratic Party and its governorship candidate for the 2027 election, Oladipupo Adebutu.

The crowd, drawn from American Junction, Asalu, Akete, Akinyele, Akepe Oluwa, Kangudu and other communities in the Obantoko area, made their determination and commitment to PDP known during a meeting with Yemi Sowunmi-Kolapo, the PDP Deputy Governorship candidate at a community stakeholders’ meeting in Obantoko.

According to the residents and party loyalists, the strong political statement they made for Adebutu was to show their love and acceptance for his running mate who chose to live among them at a time majority of politicians find it difficult to live among average citizens.

They promised that Obantoko, already nicknamed the “PDP Community”, would deliver the highest votes for Adebutu in Odeda Local Government and Ogun State at large in the 2027 governorship poll.

The meeting, attended by the PDP state leaders, the ward structure, and the PDP House of Representatives candidate for Abeokuta North, Obafemi-Owode/Odeda Federal Constituency, Dele Olaleye, quickly turned into an endorsement ceremony for Adebutu’s governorship bid as residents promised to deliver him and all other candidates of the party next year.

Further declaring the mood of the people, the Chairman of PDP, Obantoko Ward, Ezekiel Adeleye, said the community sees Sowunmi-Kolapo, not as a distant politician, but as a neighbour and a big-hearted mother whose philanthropic gestures had contributed to winning the love of the communities.

He said, “You are one of us, and we will vote for you. I don’t want us to miss this opportunity.

“You live with us here. The community leaders still refer to your kind gesture a few years back, when you were told that we were contributing money to repair our transformer. You said they should refund what had been contributed so far to the owners and you provided the money.”

“This is our collective struggle. We will rally people to vote for Hon. Ladi Adebutu and all other candidates of PDP in the 2027 general elections,” Adeleye told Showunmi-Kolapo to thunderous applause.

For many in Obantoko, a densely populated ward on the outskirts of Abeokuta, Kolapo’s decision to reside in the community, unlike other politicians in elitist estates, was proof of sincerity and commitment to grassroots development.

The Deputy State Chairman of PDP, Abiodun Ogunremi, who represented the State Chairman, Abayomi Tella, reminded the gathering of their history as a stronghold of the PDP.

“We are called PDP communities for a reason and we must prove our love for PDP again next year,” Ogunremi declared.

He disclosed further that Obantoko performed so well during the last elections and massively delivered for the PDP.

“We have six polling booths and they call us PDP community. We will repeat the feat performed during the last election,” he added.

Calling on the people to resist any plot by some individuals to impose strangers on them, he said, “Ask them of their ancestry. They don’t have any in Ogun State. So, don’t give strangers any chance to rule over us and don’t allow them to intimidate you during the poll.”

Enumerating some of the feasible achievements of the PDP governorship candidate even when he didn’t have any political intention, the party leader stated, “Adebutu is not yet in government and he has been doing wonders. His father has also been empowering people. No fewer than 700 transformers have been distributed by Adebutu to several communities across Ogun.

“Poverty will end and there will be fullness of good governance once he is voted as governor. So, Let’s reject the hardship by voting enmasse for all the PDP candidates.”

PDP Board of Trustees member, Fasiu Bakenne, also urged residents to resist intimidation and vote massively for the PDP across board.

The PDP House of Assembly candidate in 2023, O. Kenny, reminded the people of the promise made by Adebutu to restore local government autonomy, noting that uneven development awaits local communities with council autonomy.

“Stand by your votes. Odeda alone has between N300 million and N400 million allocation. If the local government autonomy promised is actualised, just imagine the benefits that will come to us,” he said.

Corroborating him, Dele Olaleye, PDP House of Representatives candidate for Abeokuta North, Obafemi-Owode/Odeda Federal Constituency, stressed that only an Adebutu government would guarantee real local government autonomy in Ogun.

“Your votes will make the effort by Adebutu to return local government autonomy in Ogun to be realised,” Olaleye noted.

The climax of the day was the address by Yemi Sowunmi-Kolapo herself, who was welcomed with songs and chants.

In her characteristic blunt and passionate style, she reminded them of Adebutu’s philanthropy without public funds, urging the people to mobilise their families, friends, neighbours, co-workers and all other eligible voters to vote Adebutu, Dele Olaleye, Senator Iyabo Obasanjo and other candidates of the PDP in the 2027 polls.

“Can you mention someone who remembered us during COVID-19 and was not in government and had no access to public funds? It is only Adebutu. If we allow strangers to rule over us, then we have allowed calamity. We want to protect our heritage.

“Let your votes be massive and protect your votes. Stand by your votes. There will be security provisions. They may want to offer you money, the money is yours, take their money and vote for LADI.”

Echoing the campaign mantra of the PDP, Sowunmi-Kolapo chorused: “ITURA TIDE”, which means “relief has come”, a chant that sent the crowd into frenzy.

“This suffering is enough. You know the first election (Presidential and National Assembly) will determine a lot. So, vote for Dele Olaleye and then vote Senator Iyabo Obasanjo and all other PDP candidates. Then vote for Adebutu as governor,” she said.