Shettima to Lead Nigeria’s Mission to 81st UNGA Kicking Off Tomorrow in New York 

*Fubara, Lawal, ministers, top officials on VP’s entourage

*Sanwo-Ou, Radda take Lagos, north-west agenda to UN

*Atiku demands explanations why Tinubu won’t be attending meeting for the third time

*President is national security risk, says Olawepo-Hashim

Deji Elumoye, Chuks Okocha in Abuja and Francis Sardauna in Katsina

President Bola Tinubu has mandated Vice President Kashim Shettima to represent him and lead Nigeria’s delegation to the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), starting in New York, United States, tomorrow.

Shettima, according to a release by his Media Assistant, Stanley Nkwocha, will lead a delegation comprising Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State, Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State, ministers and other senior government officials.

The 81st UNGA General Debate will hold from September 22 to 28, 2026, under the theme, “Restoring trust, managing transformation: A United Nations that delivers for all.”

At the General Debate, Shettima will deliver Nigeria’s national statement, outlining the country’s position and priorities on major global issues with implications for national development, peace and security, economic growth and international cooperation.

The Vice President will also participate in high-level meetings during the UNGA week, including engagements on the Right to Development, climate action and other issues of strategic importance to Nigeria and the African continent.

Shettima is also expected to join other world leaders at the traditional reception for Heads of Delegation and participate in a series of bilateral meetings with leaders of other countries, international organisations and development partners on the sidelines of the General Assembly.

The engagements will provide Nigeria an opportunity to advance Tinubu’s economic diplomacy, deepen strategic partnerships and strengthen the country’s voice on reform of the global financial architecture, sustainable development, climate finance and multilateral cooperation.

Shettima will return to Nigeria at the conclusion of his engagements in New York.

Sanwo-Olu, Radda Take Lagos, North-West Peace Plan to UN General Assembly

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the Chairman of the North-west Governors’ Forum and Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, are also in New York to sell their states respectively.

Sanwo-Olu, who has been there since last week, being his last UNGA as governor of Lagos, has been holding criutical meetimgs across many states of the US, including California, where he had signed several bilateral understanding on shared prosperity.

Radda, on his part, will lead governors from the seven states of the region to New York to present its Peace, Security and Development Framework 2026–2030 to the international community.

The framework, which provides a regional approach to peace, security, resilience and development, will be presented at a side event.

The event, titled, “From Fragility to Opportunity: Locally Led Pathways to Peace, Resilience and Investment in Fragile Contexts,” is expected to bring together development partners, investors, financial institutions and private-sector leaders.

In a statement, the Chief Press Secretary to Radda, Ibrahim Kaula Mohammed, said the presentation marked a major step in the evolution of the North-west Governors’ Forum from regional consultations to a coordinated development agenda for the seven states.

According to the statement, the framework emerged from efforts by the governors to build consensus around shared challenges confronting the region and establish a common pathway for addressing issues of peace, security and sustainable development.

The process, the statement stated, has been supported by the United Nations system, particularly the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), with sustained high-level engagement from the UN Deputy Secretary-General, Hajiya Amina J. Mohammed.

It added that the framework is expected to serve as a basis for stronger regional cooperation and partnerships aimed at addressing insecurity, strengthening resilience and accelerating socio-economic development across the region.

“The New York engagement will also provide an opportunity for the governors to seek international partnerships, financing and private-sector investment to support implementation of the framework.

“The side event will also seek stronger partnerships, financing and private investment for implementation of the framework, under the regional message: Seven States. One Ambition,” the statement read.

Atiku Seeks Explanations Why Tinubu Won’t Attend UNGA for the Third Time

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, has demanded explanations from President Bola Tinubu over his repeated absence from the United Nations General Assembly, asking whether the president’s documented history with United States law-enforcement agencies has become a burden on Nigeria’s foreign relations.

In a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication, Mr Phrank Shaibu, Atiku said Tinubu stayed away from the 79th UNGA session in 2024, the 80th in 2025 and now the 81st in 2026, repeatedly sending Vice President Kashim Shettima to stand in for him.

He said three consecutive absences could no longer be dismissed as coincidence or routine delegation but constituted a pattern of presidential evasion requiring an honest explanation.

“The United Nations General Assembly is one of the world’s most important diplomatic gatherings. It brings together the representatives of the UN’s 193 member states and provides a unique platform for presidents and prime ministers to defend their countries’ interests, negotiate partnerships and shape global decisions on trade, security and development.

“Vice President Shettima may represent Nigeria capably, but representation by delegation cannot permanently substitute for the personal authority, visibility and responsibility of the President.

“Tinubu cannot continue to treat Nigeria’s seat at the world’s biggest diplomatic table as though it were an inconvenient appointment that can be endlessly outsourced.

“Presidential absence on the global stage has consequences. UNGA is not merely a ceremonial gathering or an annual photo opportunity.

“Its sidelines are where leaders hold decisive bilateral meetings, court investors, negotiate trade partnerships, mobilise development finance and make the case for their countries.

“When a President makes himself absent from that stage for three consecutive years, his country loses opportunities. Investment does not follow silence. International capital does not pursue a country whose leader repeatedly abandons the room in which consequential economic relationships are being built.

“The cost is eventually transferred to ordinary citizens: fewer investments mean fewer businesses and fewer jobs. Reduced capital inflows place additional pressure on the local currency.

“A weaker naira raises the cost of imports, production, transportation and food. These are among the economic pressures now punishing Nigerian families through the worst cost-of-living crisis in living memory.

“Tinubu may consider attending UNGA a matter of personal prerogative, but the economic and diplomatic consequences of his absence are being paid by Nigerians. A President may surrender his seat, but a nation cannot escape the bill,” Atiku said.

Olawepo-Hashim: Tinubu is National Security Risk

Presidential candidate of the Accord Party, Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, has described President Bola Tinubu as a National security risk, warning that Nigeria could face the danger of falling into the hands of ISIS-linked terrorists if the President returns to office in 2027.

Olawepo-Hashim made the remarks during an interview with newsmen in Abuja on Sunday, where he raised concerns over the scale and territorial spread of terrorism, particularly across Northern Nigeria.

According to Hashim, more than 30,000 lives have been lost to terrorism under the Tinubu administration, while terrorists and bandits have established significant influence over rural communities across 17 of the 19 Northern states.

He further alleged that terrorists now exercise forms of parallel authority in parts of the region, including collecting taxes from residents, describing the development as a serious threat to Nigeria’s territorial integrity and National sovereignty.

Olawepo-Hashim warned that the situation should no longer be treated simply as a conventional security challenge.

“Nigeria is at risk of falling into the hands of ISIS if Tinubu returns to office,” he warned.

The Accord candidate said his administration would respond by fundamentally restructuring Nigeria’s internal security architecture, including the establishment of a National Guard to confront insurgency and other major internal security threats.