Gov Otu Celebrates Oluremi Tinubu at 65, Hails Her Compassion, Humanity

Chinedu Eze

Cross River State Governor, Senator Prince Bassey Edet Otu, has described First Lady Oluremi Tinubu as a remarkable testament to grace, resilience, compassion and who has dedicated her life to the service of the nation.

Governor Otu, in a goodwill message issued by his Chief Press Secretary and Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Linus Obogo, to commemorate the First Lady’s 65th birthday, conveyed the warmest felicitations and profound goodwill of the Government and people of Cross River State, saying the milestone offers a fitting occasion to celebrate a life distinguished by an abiding commitment to humanity and the advancement of Nigeria’s collective destiny.

According to the governor, the milestone is “not just a celebration of longevity,” but “a fitting tribute to a life adorned by grace, fortified by resilience and distinguished by an abiding commitment to humanity, national service and the advancement of our collective destiny.”

He noted that over the years, Senator Tinubu had brought “uncommon compassion, dignity and purpose” to the vocation of public service, particularly through her advocacy for women, children, families and vulnerable members of society.

Governor Otu said the First Lady’s interventions in these critical areas had demonstrated the profound possibilities of leadership when it is anchored in empathy and directed towards improving the lives of the people, stressing that her example had reinforced the enduring truth that public service derives its greatest significance from its human impact.

“Your exemplary devotion has given eloquent expression to the timeless truth that leadership is most consequential when it touches lives, restores hope and enlarges the possibilities of the human spirit,” the Governor stated.

He further celebrated Senator Tinubu’s years of service and her contribution to the nation’s social development, describing her public engagement as a reflection of the values of compassion, dignity and purposeful service, while expressing confidence that her influence would continue to inspire greater commitment to the welfare of Nigerians.

As she marks the cherished milestone, Governor Otu prayed Almighty God to continue to crown Senator Tinubu’s years with “wisdom, sound health, strength and abundant fulfilment,” while granting her many more fruitful years in the service of Nigeria and humanity. He added: “May your life continue to be a radiant testament to grace in leadership, compassion in service and faith in the promise of a greater Nigeria.”