NAFDAC Places Mofus Nigeria Products on Watchlist Pending Regulatory Investigation

Ayodeji Ake

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has placed products marketed by Mofus Nigeria Ltd on its watchlist pending the outcome of an ongoing regulatory investigation.

In a statement, the agency said the action followed findings of significant regulatory non-compliance and potential misrepresentation involving products associated with Mofus Nigeria Ltd, Ayrtons Saunders Ltd, UK, and Pharmaserve (North West) Ltd.

NAFDAC said the case, registered under reference number NAFDAC/PMS/2026/0029, is currently under active investigation.

As part of its regulatory response, the agency said it had commenced a formal investigation and activated continuous surveillance of the affected products.

It said it had also issued notifications to relevant stakeholders and encouraged healthcare professionals, distributors, medicine vendors and members of the public to report any quality concerns or suspected irregularities.

NAFDAC advised stakeholders to exercise caution when procuring, distributing, dispensing or using products marketed by Mofus Nigeria Ltd.

The agency further urged stakeholders to purchase medical products only from licensed and authorised suppliers and maintain complete distribution records to ensure traceability where necessary.

Healthcare facilities, distributors, pharmacists and Patent and Proprietary Medicine Vendors (PPMVs) were also advised to cooperate fully with regulatory activities related to the investigation.

NAFDAC urged healthcare professionals and consumers to promptly report suspected cases involving substandard or falsified medicines and medical devices to the nearest NAFDAC office.

The agency said the watchlisting of the products remains in effect pending the conclusion of its regulatory investigation.