SERAP Takes INEC to Court over Campaign Funding, Party Accounts



Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), has taken the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to court over the disclosure of political donation limits and party finances ahead of the 2027 general election.

The case, marked FHC/ABJ/CS/2114/2026, was filed at the Federal High Court in Abuja.



SERAP is challenging what it described as INEC’s failure to make public whether it has set limits for political contributions under Section 91 of the Electoral Act 2026.

SERAP said it wanted clarity on the rules governing donations to political parties and candidates, including the amounts individuals are permitted to contribute.

The organisation is seeking “an order of mandamus to direct and compel INEC to urgently disclose whether it has prescribed limits on political contributions, the specific limits prescribed, and the measures taken to publish and communicate them to political parties, candidates, donors and the public.”

It is also asking the court for “an order of mandamus to direct and compel INEC to disclose the systems and procedures in place to monitor, investigate and enforce compliance with prescribed limits on political contributions and campaign expenditure, particularly in preparation for the 2027 general elections.”

SERAP argued that making political financing more open would allow Nigerians to better understand how parties and candidates are funded as preparations for the elections continue.

It said “greater transparency in political financing is essential to ensuring that the 2027 elections are conducted on a level playing field and that citizens are able to make free and informed political choices.”