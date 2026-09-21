Kogi Loses Former Governor, Ibrahim Idris, Declares Three-Day Mourning Period

*Natasha grieves, hails his enduring legacy

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja and Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

Kogi State Governor, Usman Ododo, has expressed deep sorrow over the death of a former governor of the state, Ibrahim Idris, describing his passing as a profound loss to Kogi State and Nigeria.

This was contained in a press statement by the Kogi State commissioner for Information and communications, Kingsley Fanwo, yesterday in Lokoja.

At the same time, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has also mourned the death of Idris, describing it as a major loss to the state and the PDP.

Announcing his death, Hon. Abubakar Ibrahim Idris, for the family, wrote: “With total submission to the will of Almighty Allah (SWT), the family of His Excellency, Alhaji Ibrahim Idris (Ibro), former Executive Governor of Kogi State, 2003-2012, announces his passing.

“He returned to his Creator today, Sunday, 20th September, 2026, in London, United Kingdom, at the age of 77, after a brief illness.

“Alhaji Ibrahim Idris, was born in 1949 in Idah, Kogi State, a renowned businessman and a distinguished statesman who served Kogi State meritoriously for nearly (9) nine years.

“He is survived by children, grandchildren and many relatives. The family will keep the public informed of the funeral rites in accordance with Islamic injunctions immediately his remains arrive in Nigeria for burial.

“We thank Almighty Allah for a life well spent in the service of Allah, humanity and the nation.

“May Almighty Allah (SWT) forgive his shortcomings and grant him Al-jannatul Firdaus and give the family the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss. Please remember him in your prayers.”

Idris died in the United Kingdom, yesterday, September 20, 2026, prompting an outpouring of condolences from his family members, political associates and people across Kogi State.

He governed Kogi State from 2003 to 2012 on the platform of the PDP. He defeated the then incumbent governor, Prince Abubakar Audu, in the 2003 governorship election.

His 2007 election was later nullified by the courts, leading to a re-run election in 2008, which he won. He completed his tenure in January 2012 and was succeeded by Captain Idris Wada.

Meanwhile, Ododo has declared a three-day period of mourning in honour of Idris and directed that the national flag and the Kogi State flag be flown at half-mast across government offices and other designated public institutions in the State throughout the mourning period, the statement said.

Ododo had earlier visited the residence of the deceased, where he commiserated with members of the Idris family.

“In a condolence letter addressed to the family of the late Alhaji Ibrahim Idris, Governor Ododo said the death of the former governor had robbed the state of an eminent son who devoted a significant part of his life to the service of the people.

“The governor also declared that the late former governor would receive a state burial, with the Kogi State Government taking full responsibility for all burial expenses and making the necessary arrangements to accord him the honour befitting a former Governor of the State.

“Alhaji Ibrahim Idris served as governor of Kogi State from 2003 to 2011, during which he contributed significantly to the development of the state and its institutional growth.

“Governor Ododo noted that the administration of the late former Governor witnessed important interventions in infrastructure, education, healthcare and other critical sectors, adding that the impact of his years in office would remain part of the developmental history of Kogi State.

“According to him, beyond the projects and policies associated with his administration, Alhaji Ibrahim Idris would be remembered as a public servant who committed himself to the responsibilities entrusted to him by the people.

“His years in public office formed an important chapter in the political and developmental journey of Kogi State,” Governor Ododo said, urging the family to draw strength from the enduring memories of his service and the positive impact he made on the lives of many people.”



The governor said while the state mourned the former governor, his death also provided an opportunity to reflect on a life dedicated to public service and the growth of Kogi State.



Thus, on behalf of the government and people of Kogi State, Ododo extended his deepest condolences to the Idris family, friends, associates and all those who mourn the former governor.



He prayed Almighty Allah to forgive the shortcomings of the deceased, grant him Aljannatul Firdaus and give the family and the people of Kogi State the strength to bear the irreparable loss.

Natasha Grieves, Hails Idris’ Legacy

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has also mourned the death of Alhaji Ibrahim Idris, describing it as a major loss to the state and the PDP.

In a condolence statement, Akpoti-Uduaghan, representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, described the former governor as a prominent figure whose years in public service constituted an important chapter in the political history of Kogi State.

She said the death of the former governor was particularly painful at a time when his experience and knowledge of the state’s political evolution could still have been brought to bear on contemporary challenges.

“The passing of His Excellency, Alhaji Ibrahim Idris, is a profound loss to Kogi State, the Peoples Democratic Party and indeed Nigeria. He was a major political figure whose years of service contributed to the political development of our state,” the senator stated.

Reflecting on his political career, Akpoti-Uduaghan said the late governor represented a generation of political leaders whose activities and relationships helped shape the trajectory of Kogi State politics.

“Beyond the office he occupied, Ibro represented a generation of political leaders whose experiences, relationships and contributions helped shape Kogi’s political history.

“His departure creates a significant vacuum, and his contributions will remain part of the historical narrative of our dear state,” she said.