Lagos, California Sign Agreement on Tech, Infrastructure, Others 

Sanwo-Olu: Lagos, California can learn from each other

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

Lagos State and California in the United States have signed a sister state agreement aimed at strengthening collaboration between the two sub-national governments in areas including technology, culture, infrastructure and climate resilience.

The agreement was signed in Sacramento by Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and California Assemblyman, Matt Haney, at a ceremony attended by members of the Lagos State House of Assembly, California lawmakers and other officials.

The pact followed the passage of Assembly Concurrent Resolution 129 (ACR 129) by the California Legislature, which paved the way for the partnership.

Among those present at the signing were Lagos lawmakers: Lukmon Saheed Olumoh, Chairman of the Appropriations Committee, and Kehinde Joseph, Chairman of the Public Account (State) Committee.

California Assemblyman, Isaac Bryan, who co-authored the resolution with Haney, was also present, alongside California Transportation Secretary, Toks Omishakin, Sacramento Mayor, Kevin McCarty and other guests.

Speaking at the ceremony, Sanwo-Olu said the partnership reflected similarities between Lagos and California, particularly their economic, technological and cultural strengths.

“Lagos is a city-state of more than 20 million people, on a coast where the Atlantic meets the lagoon. If she were a country, she would be among the largest economies in Africa. She is where Nigeria banks, trades, films, sings and codes,” he said.

The governor highlighted the relationship between Nollywood and Hollywood, Yaba and Silicon Valley, as well as the ports of Lagos and California.

“So, when Assembly member Haney and Assembly member Bryan chose Lagos, and when this Legislature passed ACR 129 with votes from both sides of the aisle, they were not doing charity. They were recognising a mirror,” Sanwo-Olu said.

He added that both regions also faced environmental challenges, although in different forms.

“Both of us live in front of an ocean that is changing — you with your fires and your droughts, we with our floods and our rising tides. We have things to teach each other, and things to learn,” he said.

Haney, who recalled his visit to Yaba, said the agreement could open opportunities in fashion, food, culture and other sectors. He also spoke about his interest in Afrobeats and encouraged people to visit Lagos.

“The possibilities and opportunities are limitless,” the California lawmaker said, adding that Lagos and California had much to learn from each other.

Afretrade Chief Executive Officer, Lekan Salaam, also spoke at the event, recounting his experience of travelling to California as a young man and finding opportunities that shaped his career. His company promotes investment in Nigeria.

The signing ceremony at the Leland Stanford Mansion in Sacramento also featured an Eyo masquerade performance and traditional Lagos music.

The Lagos State Government said the partnership was expected to deepen ties between the two regions and create opportunities for collaboration in areas of mutual interest.

The state government put Lagos’ Gross Domestic Product (GDP) at about $259.75 billion, describing it as Africa’s second-largest city economy after Cairo. California, meanwhile, is the largest state economy in the US, with a GDP estimated at between $4.25 trillion and $4.3 trillion.