LSE Listing: Dangote Cement Makes Global Capital Push in London     

Dangote Cement Plc will today, take its growth and expansion story to the international capital market as it hosts a Capital Markets Day in London, with investors expected to closely assess the company’s expansion strategy, production capacity, African growth opportunities, capital allocation, profitability outlook and plans to sustain growth across its markets.

The company in a statement said the London engagement is part of preparations for it’s proposed secondary listing on the London Stock Exchange (LSE). It is expected to provide international investors and analysts with a deeper understanding of Dangote Cement’s business strategy, operations, financial performance, and medium- to long-term growth plans.

The event, which will be held physically in London and streamed via webcast, will also provide an opportunity for investors to engage directly with the company’s senior management.

Dangote Cement had early this month disclosed the planned investor engagement in a regulatory filing with the Nigerian Exchange (NGX), following shareholders’ approval of the proposed secondary listing.

According to the company, the Capital Markets Day will provide investors and other stakeholders with an update on its strategy, operations and business priorities.

The London investor engagement marks a significant step in Dangote Cement’s efforts to deepen its participation in international capital markets and broaden its investor base beyond Nigeria.

The company said proposed LSE listing is expected to increase the company’s visibility among global institutional investors and potentially widen its access to international capital, while complementing its existing listing on the NGX.

“The company is entering the London engagement on the back of strong financial performance in the first half of 2026, giving it a robust earnings story to present to international investors.

For the six months ended June 30, 2026, Dangote Cement reported a 21.4 per cent year-on-year increase in group revenue to N2.51 trillion, while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 25.8 per cent to N1.19 trillion. Profit after tax also increased by 22.7 per cent to N638.5 billion, compared with N520.5 billion recorded in the corresponding period of 2025.The performance underscores the company’s strong financial position as it engages global investors and sets out its medium- and long-term growth ambitions.

“Dangote Cement is Africa’s largest cement producer, with operations spanning 11 African countries and an installed production capacity of more than 55 million tonnes per annum.

The company is listed on the Nigerian Exchange, where it remains one of the market’s largest and most closely followed stocks by institutional investors. Beyond the proposed LSE listing, tomorrow’s Capital Markets Day will place particular attention on how Dangote Cement intends to deploy capital, expand production, strengthen its African footprint and maintain profitability amid changing market conditions.

“The London event will therefore provide the company with a platform to present its investment proposition to the international capital market and position its African growth story ahead of the proposed secondary listing,” it said.