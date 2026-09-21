  • Monday, 21st September, 2026

UNGA: Nigeria Retains Front-Row Seat as Shettima Represents Tinubu, Says Jimoh Ibrahim

Nigeria | 3 seconds ago

More than 60 per cent of those listed to speak at the ongoing 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly are being represented by either their vice presidents or foreign ministers, Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Jimoh Ibrahim, has said.

The envoy also assured that Nigeria would retain its designated position at the UNGA, including its front-row seat, as Vice President Kashim Shettima stands in for President Bola Tinubu.

Ibrahim, who is also Chairman of the UN Committee on Budget and Administration, said the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, and other top government officials would also join the Vice President at the high-level session.

According to Ibrahim, in a statement issued by the Nigerian Mission to the United Nations in New York, it is not unusual for countries to delegate representation to senior government officials when their presidents are unable to attend.

“The Vice President and the Minister of Foreign Affairs are adequately positioned to represent Nigeria at the General Assembly and participate fully in the diplomatic engagements surrounding the session.”

The envoy explained that President Tinubu would not personally attend the session as he is currently in France on annual leave.

“The absence of the President should not be interpreted as Nigeria being inadequately represented. Our delegation will continue to participate fully in the proceedings.”

Ibrahim urged Nigerians to view the country’s participation within the broader context of diplomatic representation, stressing that Nigeria would continue to play its role fully at the General Assembly.

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