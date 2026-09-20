Masari and I Rejected N650m Offer to Back Obasanjo’s Third Term, Says Farouq Aliyu

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The last has definitely not been heard on the purported third term ambition of former President Olusegun Obasanjo as a former Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Farouq Aliyu, has disclosed how he rejected the N250 million offered to him to support the third term agenda of former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

He said the Speaker of the House of Representatives at the time, Aminu Masari, also rejected the sum of N400 million to support the bid.

The third term agenda was one of the most controversial issues that characterised the administration of Obasanjo, who was president between 1999 and 2007.

In May 2006, the National Assembly rejected a bill that sought to amend Nigeria’s constitution, which would have allowed Obasanjo run for a third successive term in office.

The former president has repeatedly denied that he sought a third term in office.

Speaking during during the ‘Naija Unfiltered’ podcast, published via YouTube on Friday, Aliyu insisted that Obasanjo’s third term agenda was real.

According to him, during discussions about the third term agenda, Nuhu Ribadu, who was the chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), asked him to come to Abuja for a meeting with Obasanjo.

Aliyu said he initially rejected Ribadu’s request but later accepted to meet with Obasanjo.

The former lawmaker said when he went to Abuja, he discussed the third term agenda and insisted that the move would not be successful.

He added that he was offered N250 million by someone Ribadu asked him to meet with.

Aliyu, however, did not mention the name of the person during the interview.

He added that Masari rejected the sum of N400 million to support the third term bid, while lawmakers were offered a minimum of N50 million to support the agenda.

“Third term agenda was real. In fact, 250 million was given to me. I did not take it,” he said.

“Masari, who was the speaker then, 400 million was offered. He did not take it. Abdul Ningi, the majority leader, 400 million naira was offered to him. He did not take it.

“N50 million was dashed to small fries. They paid minimum of N50 million.”

The former minority leader said the late Muhammadu Buhari, former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, played prominent roles in thwarting the bid for a third term.