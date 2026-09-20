Catholic Bishops Demand End to Insecurity, Poverty

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) has called for an end to insecurity, poverty and what it described as bad governance, saying violence, poor infrastructure and economic hardship continue to undermine the wellbeing of Nigerians.

The bishops also outlined measures ahead of the 2027 general election and declared December 8, 2026, as a special National Day of Prayer and fasting for the success of the elections.

The bishops made their positions known in a communiqué issued at the end of their Second Plenary Meeting, held at Our Lady and St Kizito Pastoral Centre, Oke-Gada, Ede, Osun State, from September 10 to 18, 2026.

The communique signed by the CBCN President and Archbishop of Kaduna, Most Rev. Matthew Man-Oso Ndagoso, and the CBCN Secretary and Bishop of Abeokuta Diocese, Most Rev. Peter Olukayode Odetoyinbo, which was read during the Holy Mass, lamented that worsening killings and attacks have been slowing down the people’s lives and nation’s economy.

The Second Plenary Meeting of the CBCN hosted by the Catholic Diocese of Osogbo held at Our Lady and St. Kizito Pastoral Centre, Oke-Gada, Ede, Osun State between September 10 and 18, 2026.

While appreciating the positive efforts governments and citizens were making in keeping the nation united despite all odds, the bishops, however, regretted that insecurity, poverty, poor infrastructure, bad governance, and assault on human dignity have continued to ravage the country and its citizens.

On insecurity, the CBCN recognised the move by the government to decentralise the police system to tackle insecurity in the nation, but at the same time, requested that such a reorganisation should be deployed for the common good rather than for personal, ethnic, political and religious interests

The bishops expressed concern over the continued prevalence of violence, kidnapping, banditry, illegal mining and theft of the nation’s natural resources, saying the situation was threatening peace and national unity.

They also decried attacks on schools and places of worship, as well as the abduction and killing of students and worshippers.

According to them, the displacement of communities has also left millions of Nigerians in Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps across the country.

The bishops urged the federal government to intensify efforts to secure the country and create conditions that would enable displaced persons to return to their ancestral homes.

They called for stronger security forces, improved intelligence gathering and the prosecution of those responsible for criminal activities.