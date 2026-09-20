NAHCON Rejects Alleged Diversion of 5,000 Hajj 2027 Slots

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has rejected allegations of diversion of 5,000 Hajj slots for the 2027 pilgrimage, describing the claims as unfounded and urging stakeholders to distinguish between verifiable facts and speculation.

The commission was reacting to a report published by THISDAY Newspaper titled, “Hajj 2027: Private Operators Demand Probe of Diverted 5,000 Slots,” as well as concerns reportedly raised by some private Hajj tour operators over the allocation of slots.

In a rejoinder signed by the Head of the Information and Publications Division, Shafii Sani Mohammed, the commission said no evidence had been presented to establish that the disputed allocation violated Saudi Arabian Hajj regulations, NAHCON guidelines or any established policy governing Hajj operations in Nigeria.

The commission also questioned the identity and standing of the individuals described in the report as “Concerned Private Travel Operators,” noting that their anonymity made it difficult for the public to determine their interests, credibility or relationship to the allocation process.

According to NAHCON, Nigeria’s approved allocation for the 2027 Hajj is 50,000 slots, comprising 35,000 slots for the states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), and 15,000 slots for duly licensed private Hajj tour operators.

The commission said the 15,000 private-sector slots were allocated to licensed tour operators operating under seven approved lead companies in accordance with Nigerian regulatory requirements and the guidelines of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

NAHCON further stated that the companies participating in the 2027 Hajj and Umrah operations are incorporated and registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission and other relevant government agencies. The companies, it added, had undergone the required regulatory processes and were licensed by NAHCON to operate during the 2027 season.

The commission maintained that the operators remain subject to the same regulatory requirements, sanctions and disciplinary measures applicable to all licensed Hajj operators.

NAHCON also suggested that the controversy may have a commercial dimension, given the competition among operators for a limited number of Hajj slots. It said changes in allocation structures could affect the market positions of existing operators and create opportunities for new participants.

Beyond the allocation dispute, however, the Commission drew attention to the urgent need for operators to comply with Saudi Arabia’s digital registration requirements.

NAHCON said the Saudi authorities had fixed September 26, 2026, as the deadline for uploading prospective pilgrims’ biometric and registration information through the Nusuk-Masar platform. It stressed that the deadline was set by the Saudi authorities and that NAHCON had no authority to extend it.

The commission warned that operators who fail to complete the required procedures within the stipulated period would bear responsibility for the consequences.

It also said it was documenting instances of what it described as deliberate misinformation capable of misleading intending pilgrims and undermining confidence in Hajj administration.

NAHCON warned that it would invoke available regulatory sanctions against operators who fail to meet their obligations, including possible suspension or revocation of licences and blacklisting from future Hajj operations.

The commission consequently advised intending premium pilgrims who registered through private travel agencies to urgently verify their enrollment status and confirm that their biometric and registration details have been successfully uploaded before the September 26 deadline.

NAHCON said genuine concerns about the allocation process should be addressed through documentary evidence, applicable regulations and established dispute-resolution mechanisms rather than anonymous allegations.

The commission reaffirmed its commitment to transparency, accountability, equity and the welfare of Nigerian pilgrims, maintaining that the integrity of the 2027 Hajj process should ultimately be judged on established facts, regulatory compliance and measurable outcomes