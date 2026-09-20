Police, NSCDC Strengthen Security in Oyo over ISWAP Attack Alert

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The Oyo State Police Command, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and other security agencies have strengthened security measures across the state following a recent alert over an alleged plan by the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) to attack public institutions.

The state police command said, in line with the directive by the authorities of the Nigeria Police Force, it had intensified intelligence-led surveillance, targeted visibility patrols and operational readiness around identified vulnerable locations.

It identified the locations to include: Schools, places of worship, NYSC facilities and other public spaces across the state.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Ayanlade Olayinka, said the measures were being complemented by enhanced intelligence sharing and coordination among sister security agencies to ensure emerging threats were identified early and appropriate action taken.

He said the command had also recently launched the Safe School Initiative in collaboration with the Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC).

According to him, the initiative was aimed at strengthening the early-warning and community-based intelligence system, while enhancing the safety and security of schools and other vulnerable institutions.

“Similarly, the command is deepening engagement with school authorities, religious leaders, NYSC officials, traditional institutions, community leaders and private security personnel to improve early-warning mechanisms and facilitate the prompt provision of actionable intelligence. Members of the public are urged to remain vigilant and promptly report suspicious persons, movements or activities to the Police, while refraining from spreading unverified information capable of creating unnecessary panic,” he explained.

He, however, said the command remained committed to proactive, intelligence-led policing and would continue to take necessary measures, in collaboration with relevant stakeholders, to safeguard lives and property across Oyo State.

Also, NSCDC Public Relations Officer (PRO) in Oyo State Command, Samuel Opebiyi said the corps was taking the situation seriously and had continued to strengthen its preventive and intelligence-led security measures.

He stated that the command, under the leadership of Commandant Augustine Padonu, had directed the heads of formations, particularly Area Commanders and Divisional Officers across the state, to beef up security around public places and other vulnerable locations within their areas of responsibility.

He said, “The command has also continued to deploy personnel to places of worship to provide security, particularly on Fridays for Muslim faithful and on Sundays for Christian worshippers across the State. These deployments are aimed at providing reassurance, enhancing security presence and responding promptly to any emerging threat.

“With regard to schools, the Safe Schools Programme of the State Command has intensified its engagement with the Oyo State Ministry of Education, managements of public and private schools and other stakeholders in the education sector. Our officers have continued to visit schools across the State to engage with school authorities, sensitise students and staff on security consciousness, encourage prompt reporting of suspicious activities and strengthen preventive security measures.

“This is in line with the broader national Safe Schools framework, under which NSCDC has a leading role in protecting schools and students. In Oyo State, the Command recently held a Safe Schools Seminar and undertook statewide sensitisation involving public and private schools and relevant stakeholders.

“The Agro Rangers have also been strategically deployed across the State, particularly in areas where their presence can support the protection of communities, agricultural assets and critical infrastructure, while strengthening the overall security architecture.

“The state command, under the leadership of Commandant Augustine Padonu, is also working closely with the Oyo State Government and relevant stakeholders to ensure that appropriate preventive measures are taken in response to emerging security concerns.

“Most importantly, security is a collective responsibility. We are working with all relevant security agencies to ensure that we collaborate, coordinate and share relevant intelligence in securing all spaces across Oyo State.”

He, however, urged residents of the state not to panic, but to remain vigilant and security-conscious, adding that people should pay attention to unusual movements or activities around their environment and promptly report credible information to the appropriate security agencies.