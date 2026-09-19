Shettima Lauds NAHCON Over Renewed Vigour, Seamless Operations

.Receives comprehensive 2026 hajj report, attributes success to Tinubu’s leadership



Deji Elumoye in Abuja



Vice President Kashim Shettima yesterday declared that the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) remains crucial in ensuring the success of future exercises.

According to him, NAHCON, under its current management, significantly improved operations, resulting in the major successes recorded in 2026.

Shettima made the remarks in Abuja when he received the comprehensive 2026 Hajj operations report from the NAHCON board, led by its chairman, Ambassador Ismail Abba Yusuf.

The Vice President attributed the success of the 2026 exercise to President Bola Tinubu’s leadership and decisive intervention at a critical time during the operations.

His words, “And I must thank Mr President for decisively coming to the rescue of NAHCON. We want to thank him for the support that culminated in such a highly successful and seamless operation.”

Shettima also applauded the leadership of the board, particularly the chairman, for “the confidence and capacity displayed in the last exercise,” urging the board to “continue in the same spirit.

“I am very proud of the NAHCON chairman. He has shown capacity and exhibited a very high sense of professionalism and the willingness to carry on board members,” he added.

On the paradigm shift in Hajj operations from a government-to-government to a business-to-business model, the Vice President said the role of government remains critical to ensuring a hitch-free operation, noting that NAHCON will continue to play a vital role in championing the cause of a successful Hajj exercise

Earlier, NAHCON Chairman, Alhaji Yusuf, thanked President Tinubu and the Vice President for their unwavering executive backing, noting that their “critical, compassionate policy interventions, particularly in stabilising foreign exchange access, securing the basic travelling allowance, and mitigating sudden spikes in aviation fuel significantly relieved the financial burden on a multitude of pilgrims.”

According to him, the timely support ensured that the sacred obligation remained accessible despite a highly challenging global economic and geopolitical climate.

Yusuf further noted that through the direct leadership and guidance of the Vice President, NAHCON was able to “harmonise collaboration across stakeholders to deliver what has been widely adjudged as a highly successful, seamless operation,” adding that “from early arrangements and timely airlift to logistical management within MACA, Nigerian pilgrims were treated with utmost dignity.”