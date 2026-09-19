Niger Miners’ Deaths: Campaign for Democracy Demands Independent Probe

• Seeks suspension of NSCDC CG over alleged deaths of 37 suspected miners in custody

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Campaign for Democracy (CD) has called on the National Security Adviser (NSA) to President Bola Tinubu, Nuhu Ribadu, and other senior security officials to institute an independent investigation into the reported deaths of about 37 suspected illegal miners who allegedly died while in the custody of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Niger State.

The group also called for the immediate suspension of the NSCDC Controller-General pending the outcome of the investigation, arguing that such a step would help ensure the credibility and independence of the probe.

In a statement issued by its National President, Reverend Ifeanyi Odili, Saturday, the CD said the circumstances surrounding the reported deaths required urgent clarification, transparency and accountability.

The organisation said it was particularly concerned by an alleged account from one of the survivors claiming that the miners had been working at a mining site allegedly owned by former Military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (rtd.), and that they were operating there on his instruction.

The CD, however, stressed that the allegation should be subjected to an impartial investigation rather than treated as an established fact.

It said: “We have received with great concern the alleged claim by one of the survivors that they were working at a mining site allegedly owned by General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB), a former Military President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and that they were working at the site on his instruction.”

According to the organisation, the reported detention and subsequent deaths of the suspected miners raised serious questions that could only be answered through a credible investigation.

“It is deeply disturbing that about 37 suspected illegal miners were reportedly arrested and detained in NSCDC cells and subsequently died in custody under circumstances that have been described as suspicious,” it said.

“These allegations are grave and require a transparent, credible and independent investigation to establish the facts and determine the circumstances surrounding the deaths.”

The CD said that if established, the circumstances surrounding the deaths would raise concerns about the protection of fundamental rights, including the right to life and fair hearing guaranteed by the 1999 Constitution, as amended.

The organisation further expressed concern over the possibility that the deaths could be connected to attempts to conceal information concerning illegal mining activities and alleged sponsors.

It nevertheless cautioned that such claims must be established through a thorough and impartial investigation.

The group said: “We are particularly concerned about the possibility that the deaths may be connected to efforts to conceal information relating to illegal mining activities and their alleged sponsors.

“However, these claims must be subjected to a thorough and impartial investigation, and those found responsible must be held accountable in accordance with the law.”

The CD therefore urged the Federal Government to constitute a high-powered independent investigation panel to determine what happened to the suspected miners and establish the circumstances surrounding their reported deaths.

It said the panel should identify any persons found to have been responsible for wrongdoing, determine whether there was any attempt to conceal evidence or obstruct justice, and establish the immediate and underlying causes of the reported deaths.

The organisation also called for the suspension of the NSCDC Controller-General pending the conclusion of the investigation.

According to the group, the suspension would help guarantee that the investigation was conducted independently and without interference.

The CD emphasised that alleged involvement in illegal mining should not deprive any person of constitutional protections or due process.

It added: “Every Nigerian, regardless of their alleged involvement in illegal activities, is entitled to due process and the protection of the law.

“The circumstances surrounding these reported deaths must therefore be thoroughly investigated, and justice must be served wherever wrongdoing is established.”

The group urged the Federal Government and security authorities to make the findings of any investigation public, saying transparency would be necessary to address concerns surrounding the reported deaths and strengthen public confidence in the handling of the matter.

