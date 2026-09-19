Tension, Outrage Trail Death Of 37 Miners in NSCDC Detention

*Tinubu orders probe, vows punishment for anyone responsible

*Babangida, Obi, CSOs condemn deaths, Bago declares 24-hour curfew

* NSCDC Niger commandant removed, riot breaks out in Minna

*Survivor says chemical sprayed in detention room made breathing difficukt

*Nassarawa bans minors from mining

* Another five alleged illegal miners die in Taraba pit collapse

Deji Elumoye, Chuks Okocha, Michael Olugbode, Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja, Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia, Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt and Laleye Dipo in Minns

Tension and outrage yesterday gripped Niger State following the deaths of 37 suspected illegal miners in the custody of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), as President Bola Tinubu ordered a full and transparent investigation into the tragedy and vowed that anyone found responsible would face punishment.

Their death followed enforcement of operations around Lt.Gen. Mohammed Inuwa Wushishi Estate in Minna, Niger State.

This comes as five alleged illegal miners were also confirmed dead yesterday, following the collapse of a mining pit in Mayokam village, located in Bali Local Government Area of Taraba State. The Taraba State Police said five miners were dug out of the collapsed pit following efforts by local residents.

In a related development, Nassarawa state government announced the ban of underage miners as it is now an offence in the state for anyone below the age of 18 to work in any mine.

In Niger, mourning the tragedy, former military President, General Ibrahim Babangida lamented the tragedy and called for calm but advocates measures to ensure that such never repeats.

This was as Governor Umar Bago of Niger State declared a 24-hour curfew ion Minna following breakdown of law and order over riots which broke out over the death of the detainees in custody of Civil Defence in the state.

The suspected illegal miners were among scores of people arrested by the NSCDC during enforcement operations against illegal mining in the M.I. Wushishi/Lukoto area of Niger State on September 15 and 16. The Corps had said the operation was aimed at tackling illegal mining and resulted in the recovery of various exhibits.

Their deaths were reported in the early hours of September 17, shortly after the arrests. The Niger State NSCDC Command had initially said the detainees died following a suspected disease outbreak and that their remains had been deposited at the General Hospital, Minna, for medical examination. The national headquarters subsequently cautioned that no specific disease had been established as the cause of death pending medical and laboratory examinations.

But in what appears as an early clue to what led to the death of the alleged illegal miners, a survivor (names withheld) narrated that officials who took them for detention sprayed chemical in the place which made breathing difficukt before the people choked to death. He however did not name the chemical.

Also, Presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, called for a transparent and independent investigation.

While reports have raised issues including disease, overcrowding and inadequate ventilation, the actual cause of the deaths is yet to be conclusively established. Authorities have said investigations, including medical examinations and autopsies, are being conducted to determine the cause.

President Tinubu in a statement by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, directed relevant authorities to ensure that the investigation was comprehensive, transparent and unhindered, covering the circumstances of the arrests, the condition of the detainees when they were taken into custody, the conditions under which they were detained, the number of persons held in the facility, the medical attention provided and the events leading to their deaths.

“The suspension of officers is only an administrative step and must not substitute for a proper determination of criminal responsibility where the evidence warrants prosecution”, he said.

Tinubu directed the Ministry of Interior and the NSCDC leadership to cooperate fully with all relevant investigative authorities and ensure that no officer interferes with the process or attempts to frustrate the establishment of the truth.

The President stressed the importance of the life of every Nigerian and that no citizen should lose his life while in government custody as a result of negligence, abuse, inhumane treatment or dereliction of duty.

Tinubu expressed deep concern over the reported deaths, describing the development as a grave matter that requires urgent investigation and accountability.

According to him: “While the federal government would continue to combat illegal mining and other criminal activities across the country, enforcement operations must be conducted strictly within the law and with full respect for the dignity and fundamental rights of every person in custody.

“The fact that these individuals were suspected of illegal mining does not in any way remove their right to life, dignity and humane treatment while in government custody. Government will not tolerate mass deaths arising from official negligence, dereliction of duty or failure by public officials to protect the lives placed under their care.

“Where the investigation establishes that any official, through action, abuse or negligence, contributed to these deaths, such an officer must be arrested and prosecuted in accordance with the law. There must be accountability.”

The President extended his condolences to the families of the deceased and prayed for the repose of their souls.

He also appealed for calm among the families and communities affected by the tragedy, assuring them that the Federal Government would pursue the truth and take appropriate action based on credible evidence.

Babangida Condemns Deaths, Mourn

Former military President General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida condemned the death of the 37 Illegal Miners in NSCDC custody in Minna Niger State.

General Babangida described the incident as not only “tragic” but “deeply disturbing,”

The former military president in a statement made available to newsmen in Minna yesterday signed on his behalf by the Tambari Kagara Alhaji Danladi Umar Abdulhameed urged all parties concerned in the unfortunate incident “to toe the path of peace in the interest of peaceful coexistence”

The former military president commended the steps already taken by the Niger state government to douse tension saying that the postponement of the APC campaign flag off set for Saturday by the government was an indication of its people oriented policy.

According to General Babangida, “the steps being taken by the authorities are necessary to establish the facts surrounding the deaths and ensure that appropriate action is taken based on the findings.”

General Babangida expressed condolences to the parents and families of the deceased, as well as the people and Government of Niger State over the loss of lives in the unfortunate incident.

NSCDC Commandant Suspended

The NSCDC yesterday removed its Niger State Commandant from operational duties and commenced a full-scale investigation into the deaths of illegal miners who were in the custody of the Corps.

The development followed an order by the Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, directing the Commandant General of the NSCDC, Prof Ahmed Audi, to conduct a transparent and unhindered probe into the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

Acting on the minister’s directive, Audi ordered the Niger State Commandant to immediately step aside and report to the NSCDC National Headquarters in Abuja to appear before the panel constituted to investigate the incident.

The state commandant’s Heads of Operations, Mining, Legal, Intelligence, and Investigation were also directed to report to the national headquarters and face the inquiry panel.

To ensure continuity of command and prevent any disruption to operations in the state, the NSCDC Commandant General directed another commandant to proceed to Niger State and assume immediate control of the command.

The Corps, in statement signed by the NSCDC National Public Relations Officer, Assistant Commandant of Corps Babawale Afolabi, said the investigation would establish the circumstances surrounding the deaths and determine whether any personnel breached the law, operational procedures or professional standards in handling the detainees.

Audi assured the Interior Minister that the investigation would be comprehensive and that any officer found culpable would face appropriate administrative or disciplinary action and, where necessary, criminal proceedings under extant laws.

The NSCDC said the probe was also intended to reinforce accountability within its ranks, particularly in the discharge of its statutory responsibilities relating to illegal mining and the protection of critical national assets.

The Corps stressed that the enforcement of its mandate must be conducted within the framework of the law, while safeguarding the dignity, safety and fundamental rights of persons in its custody.

Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago, also announced that the “Commandant of the NSCDC in Minna and his team have been suspended to pave way for thorough investigation into the matter.”

Bago disclosed that a panel has started meeting adding that the “Director General of the NSCDC, who is currently out of the country, has delegated his deputy to represent him,” adding that the state government had already met with the senior NSCDC official.

There was palpable tension in Minna yesterday following the action of youths who set fire on tyres on the highways and obstructed vehicular movements.

As a result, the state government imposed a 24hour curfew on the state capital with immediate effect.

Despite the curfew the youths still attacked security operatives or their vehicles resulting in police and soldiers patrolling the town.

NHRC Opens Probe

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has commenced a preliminary investigation into the matter.

Executive Secretary of the NHRC, Chief Tony Ojukwu, condemned the incident and expressed concern over the loss of lives in state custody, particularly as the precise cause of death remains subject to investigation.

According to the Commission, the bodies of the deceased were deposited at the General Hospital, Minna, for medical examination, while separate investigations have been initiated by security authorities.

Ojukwu, in a statement issued by the organisation’s Director, Corporate Affairs and External Linkages, NHRC, Fatimah Mohammed, directed the Commission’s preliminary investigation to establish the circumstances leading to the deaths and called for an independent forensic autopsy, as well as the preservation of all relevant evidence.

He further stressed that the investigations already ordered by the Minister of Interior and the NSCDC must be conducted transparently, thoroughly and in accordance with international standards governing investigations into potentially unlawful deaths in custody.

“Citizens who are arrested on suspicion by law enforcement agents are by law expected to enjoy the full complement of their fundamental human rights in accordance with national and international human rights instruments,” Ojukwu said.

The NHRC boss reminded law enforcement agencies that allegations of illegal mining do not deprive suspects of their constitutional rights, insisting that every person detained by the state must be treated with dignity and in accordance with the law.

Ojukwu urged youths and residents of Minna to remain calm and refrain from violence, assuring that the Commission would pursue accountability and ensure appropriate remedies if human rights violations are established.

Northern Governors Condole Bago, State

The Northern States Governors’ Forum (NSGF) expressed grief and concern over the tragic death of the 37 persons.

Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Gombe State, Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya conveyed the Forum’s condolences to the government and people of Niger State, as well as the families and loved ones of the deceased, describing the incident as a deeply distressing national tragedy that demands responsible action.

Governor Yahaya, speaking on behalf of his colleagues in the Northern Governors’ Forum, said the loss of so many lives, particularly while the victims were in custody, was a matter of grave concern to the NNGF.

According to a statement issued by Ismaila Uba Misilli, Director-General (Press Affairs) Government House, Gombe, the NNGF chairman stressed that regardless of the circumstances surrounding their arrest, every human life is valuable and must be treated with dignity and protected in accordance with the law.

He called for a thorough and transparent investigation into the circumstances that led to the deaths, urging relevant authorities to establish the facts and determine what happened before, during and after the victims were taken into custody.

The Governor said the investigation should be allowed to run its full course and should address all relevant questions.

“We must allow the facts to emerge through a credible investigation. The families of the deceased deserve answers, and Nigerians deserve clarity on the circumstances surrounding this painful tragedy,” Governor Inuwa Yahaya said.

He commended the authorities for initiating investigations and urged all relevant agencies to ensure that the process is comprehensive, transparent and capable of establishing the truth.

Obi Demands Independent Investigation

Presidential candidate of the NDC, Peter Obi, called for a transparent and independent investigation into the matter.

Obi, in a statement posted on X yesterday, said the deaths constituted a “deeply troubling tragedy” that demanded urgent answers, stressing that the victims remained entitled to humane treatment regardless of the allegations against them.

Obi said, “Whatever offence they were suspected of committing, they were still human beings, and the responsibility of the State was to keep them alive, safe, and treated humanely while due process took its course.”

He expressed concern over the number of deaths recorded within a detention facility in such a short period, saying Nigerians deserved to know precisely what happened.

Obi urged the government to ensure that the investigation was independent, credible and transparent.

He said the incident had also highlighted the need to redefine the meaning of security to include the protection of lives and respect for the rights of people in government custody.

According to him, security should not be limited to arresting suspects, but must also involve “protecting lives, upholding the dignity of every citizen, and ensuring that the institutions entrusted with our safety operate within the law.”

The former Anambra State governor said a country could not claim to value human life if citizens could enter government custody alive and subsequently die without prompt and credible accountability.

He commiserated with the families of the deceased and urged the authorities to ensure that justice was served.

“Nigeria must become a country where the rule of law protects every citizen, not only those who are free but also those who are in custody,” Obi said.

FG Condoles With Niger State

The federal government yesterday commiserated with Governor Bago, the traditional leadership, the people of the state as well as the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives during enforcement operations against the suspected illegal mining activities in the Wushishi/Lukoto axis of Niger State.

In a statement, Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, expressed deep sorrow over the tragic loss of

lives.

He said the federal government regarded the protection of the lives, dignity and fundamental rights of every Nigerian as a solemn responsibility.

The minister said the circumstances surrounding the deaths required a thorough, transparent and impartial investigation.

“The swift action taken by the Minister of Interior underscores the seriousness with which the federal government views this matter. The investigation will be allowed to establish exactly what happened, and the Government assures Nigerians that appropriate action will be taken based on its findings,” Idris said.

He explained that while the federal government remains committed to combating illegal mining and other unlawful activities that threaten national security, economic resources and the environment, all enforcement operations are expected to be conducted within the law and with respect for human life and dignity.

“There will be no attempt to shield anyone found culpable. At the same time, we mustn’t prejudge the outcome of the investigation. The Government’s responsibility is to ensure that the facts are established and that justice is served.”

He appealed for calm in Wushishi and across Niger State, urging residents and all concerned parties to allow the investigation to proceed without interference.

Idris assured the families of the deceased and the people of Niger State that the Federal Government shares in their grief and remains committed to ensuring that the circumstances surrounding the tragedy are fully established.

ADC Demands Independent Autopsies

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has called for an immediate, independent and transparent investigation into the deaths.

In a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, the party demanded independent autopsies, the publication of the victims’ identities and detention records, compensation for their families, and the prosecution of every official responsible for their deaths.

“Thirty-seven Nigerians entered government custody alive. Their families are now being asked to receive their bodies. This is an indictment on this government about the value of the average Nigerian life. Low income Nigerians are not disposable, and no Nigerian should lose his or her life simply because they were arrested while struggling to survive,” the party stated.

The ADC expressed its condolences to the families of the deceased and insisted that their arrest during raids on mining sites did not extinguish their constitutional rights to life, dignity and due process.

“We must be clear: poverty is not a capital offence. Unemployment is not a death sentence. No accusation, whatever the case, gives any government institution the right to return citizens to their families in body bags,” the party added.

According to the ADC, the incident cannot be separated from the worsening cost-of-living and unemployment crises that have pushed millions of Nigerians into desperate and dangerous means of survival.

“The same APC-led federal government that has failed to provide jobs is now criminalising the desperation created by its own policies. Food is unaffordable, transportation has become a luxury, businesses are closing and legitimate opportunities are disappearing. Yet, rather than confront these failures, the government continues to punish the victims of its failures,” the party stated.

Nasarawa Bans Underage Miners

The Nasarawa State Government has banned underage children’s participation in mining activities across the state.

The Commissioner for Environment, Mining and Natural Resources, Margret Elayo, announced the ban at a press conference on Friday in Lafia.

Elayo said the decision was part of renewed efforts by the government to sanitise the mining sector, protect child rights and prevent exploitation of minors in mining sites.

She expressed concern that underage children were being used as labourers in artisanal mining sites in some parts of the state.

The commissioner explained that the ministry received information that some mining sites in Wamba, Nassarawa-Eggon, and Kokona Local Government Areas were exposing children to health hazards and denying them access to education.

“Henceforth, no child below the age of 18 is allowed to be found at any mining site in Nasarawa State, either as a labourer, errand runner or food vendor.

“Any company, site operator or parent found violating this directive will be arrested and prosecuted in line with the Child Rights Law and the mining regulations,” she said.

Elayo added that the government was also working with the Federal Ministry of Solid Minerals Development and relevant agencies to formalise artisanal miners into cooperatives for better regulation and safety.

Senator Musa Demands Probe

Senator Mohammed Sani Musa, representing Niger East Senatorial District, has called for a thorough, transparent and independent investigation into the deaths of miners who reportedly died while in detention following a security operation in Niger State.

Musa, who expressed deep sadness and concern over the incident, urged the authorities to establish the circumstances surrounding the deaths, including the conditions under which the miners were detained, the medical attention provided to them and those who survived, as well as the actual causes of death.

In a condolence message issued yesterday, the senator extended his sympathy to the Niger State Government, the bereaved families and the communities affected by what he described as a painful tragedy.

He said the reported deaths of the young men while in custody were particularly distressing, stressing that their circumstances of arrest or the allegations against them should not diminish the value of their lives.

“The reports of the deaths of these young men while in custody are deeply distressing. Whatever the circumstances surrounding their arrest or the allegations against them, every human life is precious,” Musa said.

According to him, people placed in detention are entrusted to the care and protection of the authorities, making their safety and dignity matters that should remain paramount.

He said the tragedy was more painful because the deceased were members of families and communities whose lives had been permanently altered by the incident.

“These men were someone’s sons, fathers, brothers, husbands and loved ones. Behind every number is a human being, a family and a community now facing an unimaginable loss,” he said.

Musa therefore called for an independent inquiry capable of establishing the facts surrounding the deaths and determining whether there were failures in the treatment and care of the detainees.

“The truth must be established, and where there has been negligence, wrongdoing or failure of duty, appropriate accountability must follow,” he said.

The senator, however, appealed to residents and stakeholders to remain calm while the relevant authorities conduct their investigations.

SERAP to UN: Demand Answers Over Deaths

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) urged four United Nations Special Rapporteurs to urgently intervene over the reported deaths of 37 persons in the custody of the NSCDC in Niger State and the reported use of lethal force against protesters in Minna.

In an urgent appeal yesterday, signed by SERAP’s Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare, the organisation stated: “The UN should demand answers from the Nigerian authorities and ensure that the truth about the deaths of the 37 persons in NSCDC custody and the reported use of lethal force against protesters in Minna is established.”

SERAP added: “Every death or serious injury in police custody ought to be promptly, thoroughly, independently, impartially, transparently, and effectively investigated, and perpetrators identified and brought to justice. Any loss of life that results from the excessive use of force without strict compliance with the international human rights standards, including necessity and proportionality is an arbitrary deprivation of life and therefore illegal.”

According to SERAP, “The reported deaths in custody and the subsequent use of lethal force against protesters require urgent international scrutiny. The Nigerian authorities have a responsibility to establish the truth, protect the right to peaceful protest, ensure accountability for unlawful conduct and provide effective remedies to victims and their families.”

SERAP also said: “The UN special rapporteurs should urgently demand that the Nigerian authorities establish the truth about the deaths of the 37 persons in NSCDC custody and the reported use of lethal force against protesters in Minna, and ensure accountability and justice for any unlawful conduct.”

“SERAP is therefore calling for an investigation that is independent, impartial, prompt, thorough, effective and transparent, capable of establishing the identities of all 37 deceased persons, the circumstances and causes of their deaths, the conditions in which they were detained, the medical care provided, and the responsibility of individual officers and commanders.”

“Following the deaths, protesters took to the streets of Minna. Security forces reportedly deployed tear gas and opened fire as demonstrations continued. There are reports that security forces responded with live ammunition, while other reporting said the precise type of ammunition used was not immediately established.”

“The answer to deaths in custody cannot be more deaths on the streets.”

“In a 2022 communication to the Nigerian Government concerning the #EndSARS protests, UN Special Procedures mandate holders stated: ‘We are troubled by the reported use of lethal force against unarmed protesters.’”

“They further reminded the Nigerian Government that: ‘any loss of life that results from the excessive use of force without strict compliance with the principles of necessity and proportionality is an arbitrary deprivation of life and therefore illegal.’”

Group Demands Full Probe

The Northern Christian Youth Professionals (NCYP) has demanded a thorough, transparent and credible investigation into the deaths of the 37 suspected young miners.

The group said the circumstances surrounding the deaths required urgent clarification, particularly because the victims died after being arrested and detained by a government security agency.

NCYP National Chairman, Isaac Abrak, and the organisation’s Niger State Coordinator, Hakeem Kimo, said the number of lives lost and the fact that the victims were in government custody made a comprehensive inquiry imperative.

“We welcome the steps already taken by the Niger State Government under the leadership of Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago and the NSCDC to investigate the incident, including the investigative team constituted by the NSCDC,” the group said.

NCYP also welcomed the federal government’s directive for a full investigation, but urged the authorities to ensure that the process is comprehensive, transparent and capable of establishing individual and institutional responsibility where applicable.

The group called on the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake; Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo; the Niger State Government and the NSCDC to ensure that investigators examine every relevant aspect of the incident.

According to NCYP, this should include the circumstances surrounding the arrests, the condition of the detainees when they were taken into custody, the number of people held in the facility, the conditions of detention, the medical attention available to them and the precise cause and circumstances of each death.

NCYP said the national response to illegal mining should therefore address both the protection of Nigeria’s mineral resources and the welfare and legal rights of people apprehended during enforcement operations.

It called for the findings of the various investigations to be made public and for any person or institution found responsible for negligence, misconduct or violation of the law to face appropriate consequences.

Adeyanju: Deaths Crime Against Humanity

Abuja-based lawyer and activist, Mr. Deji Adeyanju, described the deaths as a crime against humanity, and an act that must not be swept under the carpet.

Reacting, Adeyanju who condemned the action called for a thorough investigation into what may have led to the deaths.

“The death of 37 suspected miners, including reportedly minors, in the custody of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Minna is deeply tragic and a sad day for Nigeria.

“This is a crime against humanity and perpetrators must face prosecution swiftly. It is unacceptable that people in State custody should die in such circumstances.

“Even in times of war, international humanitarian law imposes fundamental obligations concerning the humane treatment of persons deprived of their liberty”, he said in a statement issued to journalists.

The activist urged relevant authorities not to accept the claim that the 37 persons died from a disease outbreak without a credible, independent and transparent investigation.

“Those responsible for this senseless killing of Nigerians, whether through unlawful acts, torture, deliberate mistreatment or criminal negligence, must be held accountable. This is a truly sad day for Nigeria”, he added.

RDI Demands Probe

The Renevlyn Development Initiative (RDI) has called on the federal government to seriously investigate the deaths.

The environmental and development advocacy organisation made the call yesterday.

The NSCDC had reportedly attributed the deaths to a “suspected outbreak of disease.”

However, RDI described the explanation as requiring urgent independent investigation, arguing that the agency should not determine the cause of a suspected disease outbreak.

In a statement made available to journalist in Port Harcourt, RDI Executive Director, Philip Jakpor, said the deaths were “totally unacceptable” and urged the authorities not to allow the incident to be swept under the carpet.

“We are talking about 37 young men who were hale and hearty when they were apprehended,” Jakpor said.

He questioned the circumstances surrounding the detention of the miners and called for accountability over the deaths.

“It is not even the responsibility of the agency to build detention centers where victims are crammed to show it is delivering on its mandate,” he said.

Jakpor also questioned whether the arrested miners were the principal actors behind illegal mining operations in the state and across the country.

“Arresting artisan miners trying to eke out a living cannot be a big burst when the big players walk freely on the streets,” he said.

He urged the government to establish who owned the mining sites where the suspects were arrested and determine the precise circumstances that led to their deaths.

We need to know what the young men were mining; who owns the particular sites where they were apprehended or if the deaths were the silencing of pawns to shield some powerful individuals,” Jakpor added.