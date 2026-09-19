NAFDAC Links Ondo Deaths to High Methanol Intoxication

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC, has linked the recent deaths in Ondo State to high methanol intoxication from locally prepared alcoholic and herbal concoctions.

NAFDAC said laboratory analysis of samples collected from affected communities confirmed presence of high concentration of methanol, a highly toxic substance known to cause blindness, organ failure and death when ingested, even in small quantities.

In a statement signed by NAFDAC’s Director General, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, the Agency said 11 of the 15 samples analysed also tested positive for Cannabis indica.

The outbreak, which was first reported in early September 2026 in parts of Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State, has so far recorded 182 cases with 48 deaths.

According to NAFDAC, the affected communities include New Town, Odole, Okele, Orita Odigbo, Araromi-Obu and Oniparaga, with the incident pronounced particularly in Odigbo Town and Araromi-Obu.

Initial reports had indicated 31 deaths — 20 in Odigbo Town and 11 in Araromi-Obu — but the figure rose as investigations progressed and more cases were reported.

Giving an update on the public health situation as at September 17, 2026, NAFDAC said of the 182 affected persons, 90 were admitted and subsequently discharged, six remain hospitalised, 31 were treated as outpatients, while five persons became totally blind and two partially blind.

The Agency listed clinical features reported among victims to include headache, generalised body weakness and pain, visual disturbances, difficulty in breathing and altered consciousness, with some cases deteriorating rapidly.

NAFDAC said acute oral toxicity tests conducted on the samples showed critically sick mice and approximately 50 per cent mortality in six out of the 15 samples analysed, indicating significant toxic potential.

However, there is the possibility that those that recovered might die if challenged with a second dose,” the Agency said.

It said chemical screening with Gas Chromatography confirmed high methanol concentration in the drinks.

“The combination of high mortality in animal testing and confirmed methanol contamination strongly suggests that the samples pose a serious public health risk. These findings require immediate regulatory intervention to prevent further harm,” NAFDAC stated.

The Agency however noted that further confirmatory testing is ongoing to quantify methanol concentration and identify other possible toxic agents.

“Methanol in oral preparations is extremely dangerous, and ingestion can cause severe poisoning leading to blindness, organ failure, and death,” NAFDAC warned.

NAFDAC said investigations have led to the arrest of 15 persons in connection with the suspected production, sale and distribution of the implicated locally produced alcoholic/herbal beverages.