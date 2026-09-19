  • Saturday, 19th September, 2026

Abiodun Appoints Oso SUBEB Secretary

Nigeria | 8 hours ago

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has approved the appointment of Mrs. Olubunmi Omotayo Oso as Secretary of the Ogun State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB).

The appointment, according to the Head of Service, Mr. Iskeel Olanrewaju Saka, is aimed at strengthening leadership continuity and improving operational efficiency in the state’s basic education administration.

Saka said the appointment was made in accordance with the Ogun State Universal Basic Education Board Law, 2005, and established procedures for appointing qualified officers to senior positions in the state public service.

He charged Oso to deploy her wealth of experience and professional expertise to advance the implementation of the state’s education policies and contribute to the realisation of the “Building Our Future Together” agenda of the Abiodun administration.

Oso, born on November 21, 1972, joined the Ogun State Civil Service on June 11, 1999, as an Education Officer II.

She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration, a Postgraduate Diploma in Education and a Master’s degree in Education Administration and Planning.

Before her appointment, she was the Director of Public Schools in the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology and a member of the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN).

Saka congratulated Oso on her appointment and urged her to justify the confidence reposed in her by demonstrating diligence, integrity and commitment to service.

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