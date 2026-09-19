Culture, Arts, Tourism Take Centre Stage at Akwaaba

The just concluded 22nd Akwaaba African Travel Market showcased the rich cultural heritage and tourism potential in Africa to the whole world, writes Charles Ajunwa

Lagos, the City of Excellence, played host to the 22nd Akwaaba African Travel Market, which brought together businesses from different African countries and beyond.

The three-day event featured tour operators, exhibitors, airlines, hotels, agencies and different countries showcasing their tourism products at their well-decorated stands, which attracted hundreds of visitors.

The Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, who was taken round the exhibition stands by the founder of Akwaaba African Travel Market, Ikechi Uko, stated that the real strength in life is knowledge.

According to her, “If you want to promote tourism in Africa, Nigeria, the whole world, it’s only when you know about something that you have the power. So, I think the real energy here is about the knowledge, having a travel market, I think it’s very key. “It connects different interests in the tourism sector.

“For all the visitors that came into Nigeria, please feel free. Nigeria is a very friendly and hospitable country. There’s a lot to offer. I think we are the gateway into the black global community.

“So, let’s work as one. West Africa, of course Africa, the world, the global South is looking to us. We’re looking at tourism as the next visitor in terms of the economic expansion that we all need as individuals.

“You’re welcome to Nigeria. I hope you taste the Jollof rice, because the Jollof rice in Nigeria is still the best. Though we’re working on a unity Jollof, but for now, the Nigerian Jollof. The especially big and smoky Jollof that they do here in Lagos.

“This is the 22nd year of Akwaaba African Travel Market. My prayer is that this will go on. It will go from strength to strength,” the minister said.

In his welcome address, Uko described the journey to 22 years as hectic but fulfilling.

He also commended the governors of Enugu and Akwa Ibom states, Dr. Peter Mbah and Umo Eno, who were represented at the travel fair.

“Most people don’t know what Akwaaba means. In 1998, I went to World Travel Market, first time. When I got to London, most of my friends couldn’t get visa to come. I was lucky I got there.

“I found that it was difficult to market Africa, because they gave you a very limited opportunity to expose yourself. And it was mainly tourism board that came. Because I was in the travel industry, I knew there were so many young tour operators, so many people who had capacity to grow. But they were limited from exposing their craft to the world. So, I came back, and I had the idea, we need to create something in Africa that gives Africans an opportunity to market themselves.

“It was a very difficult dream to push forward. And I remember at ITB in 2001, I went to some African stands, and I told them, I have this vision, and it is possible. Everybody said, no. Africans don’t have money and Africans can’t travel within Africa.

“I met a very young lady then who eventually won the Jollof rice war later and she was in the Gambian stand, and she listened to me, and she said, ‘it’s a very nice idea, and I think it’s

something doable’. She said, ‘but have you been to Gambia? I said, no. She said, ‘you have to come to Gambia’. Eventually, in 2006, I told everybody in Gambia that it is possible to bring a lot of Nigerians there, because you have five-star rooms that sell for $70 to $90. The cheapest room in Eko Hotel then was like $700. Before Southern Sun opened, and it came to $400. And by the time I stayed one month in America, I came back, and I said, this is the best idea and I’ve to pursue it. By 2003, Eko Hotels called me, and the GM said, ‘we will support this vision’ and we started.

“We chose Akwaaba because it’s the most popular welcome word in West Africa. Not just in Ghana, Cote Dvoire and a little bit of Togo.

It doesn’t belong to Ghana, it’s an Akan word. We chose another word from the Gambia called Bantaba. So we take African words for different events. We have four international events and each one has different words,” Uko said.

On Jollof rice war, Uko said “It started from Akwaaba, from 2016, 2017, 2018. By 2017, it has grown beyond us. Today, we don’t talk about Nigeria and Ghana without Jollof rice.”

He commended the First Lady of Lagos State, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, for ensuring that the three boys she picked from the streets participated in this year’s Jollof rice war.

The First Lady of Lagos State who declared open the 22nd Akwaaba African Travel Market, described it as “one of Africa’s foremost platforms for tourism, travel, hospitality, and cultural exchange.”

“Over the years, Akwaaba has provided a valuable platform for tourism, professionals.

“Lagos is a city of possibilities. And our tourism and hospitality sector remain important part of our identity, our economy, and our global appeal. Events such as Akwaaba provide avenue to showcase the richness of our culture, our creativity, our warmth, and the enormous potential of Lagos as a destination for business, leisure, entertainment, and investment,” she added.

“I’m delighted with the Jollof rice war that you have introduced, has become an exciting celebration of Africa’s culinary heritage, diversity, and creativity. Food is much more than nourishment. It carries our history. It tells our stories. It connects communities and creates opportunities. And of course, Nigerian Jollof Rice has earned its own place on our tables and menus all over the world. There’s no dispute.

“We know there’s Ghana Jollof Rice and Sierra Leone, Gambia Jollof Rice. But you’re in Lagos, and this is Nigeria, so Nigerian Jollof Rice is the best.”

In his goodwill message, the Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture of The Gambia, Abdoulie Jobe, said they are in Nigeria to ensure that more Nigerians visit The Gambia.

“We are proud to be here as ambassadors of the smiling coast of Africa, a destination that is blessed with peaceful and beautiful beaches, rich culture and heritage, vibrant art and music, nature and above all, the warmth and hospitality of our people. Why are we here?

“We want all Nigerians to visit the smiling coast. Nigeria and the Gambia share strong historical, cultural and people-to-people ties. Tourism provides a wonderful opportunity to deepen these bonds while creating opportunities for business, investors and communities involved in tourism.

“Africa must increasingly become its own tourism marketplace. We must encourage Africans to travel across Africa to discover our diverse cultures and destinations and build lasting connections. To our Nigerian brothers and sisters, I extend a warm invitation.

Come and discover the Gambia, come to the smiling coasts of Africa, come for the sun, stay for the culture, and return because of our people,” Jobe said.

On his part, President of the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN), Dr. Aliyu Badaki, said: “As a nation, we are blessed with tourism activities. There is nobody that will come around here and see Akwaaba. Akwaaba is no longer a teenager. It has grown to become an adult. 22nd back to back. It is not funny. Just organising an event for a year, we know what it means. But for one person, in doing this back to back, to be able to encourage the whole West Africa to participate under one roof, we really appreciate this.

“We encourage others to keep on supporting this laudable event. As the umbrella body of the private sector and tourism business, we will always lend our support to Akwaaba and to other people that are into such a thing like this to promote our nation, West Africa and Africa in general.”