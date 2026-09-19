BGK, NADDC Unveil Plans for 26th Abuja International Motor fair

Bennett Oghifo

The organisers of the 26th Abuja International Motor Fair have unveiled plans to host the event between November 10th and 13th at the Eagle Square in Abuja.

The four-day event, co-organised by the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC)-the major Federal Government agency that oversees the automotive industry in Nigeria and BKG Exhibitions Ltd., will bring together stakeholders across government, the automotive industry, manufacturing, finance, technology, logistics, development institutions and the private sector.

A three-day conference will accompany the fair, with speakers drawn from key automotive sectors. The conference theme is “Driving Nigeria’s Automotive Transformation: Policy, Production, and Prosperity.”

Scheduled activities during the fair include the Nigeria Automotive Excellence Awards Night, Abuja Automotive Road Show, the Ultimate Test-Drive experience, a taste of five finest Abuja cuisine, exotic automobile displays, the Automotive and Future Mobility Arena, and access to professional advice and technical papers.

Chairman of the Organising Committee and Managing Director of BKG Exhibitions Ltd., Mr. Ifeanyi Agwu, while disclosing this years’ plans said the conference segment will feature a keynote address by NADDC Director-General, Otunba Joseph Osanipin, and speeches from major automotive and transport stakeholders.

He assured visitors of opportunities to network with industry leaders, investors, government officials and business executives, as well as discover new vehicles, technologies, products and business opportunities.

Over the years, the Abuja International Motor Fair has grown into one of Nigeria’s foremost automotive exhibitions and policy dialogue platforms, bringing together government agencies, vehicle manufacturers, assemblers, component manufacturers, aftermarket operators, transport organisations, financial institutions, development partners, investors and industry professionals to promote sustainable growth of Nigeria’s automotive sector.