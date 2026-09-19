Bauchi Coalition Mobilises 10,000 Volunteers For Senator Jika

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The Coalition of Concerned People of Bauchi and other groups affiliated to the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has announced plans to mobilise 10,000 volunteers to drive the governorship ambition of Senator Halliru Dauda Jika ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Leader of the Coalition, Hon. Ahmed Yero, disclosed this yesterday in Bauchi while addressing a press conference.

Yero said the coalition’s action was prompted by the lifting of ban on general campaigns for the 2027 general elections by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) effective September 9, 2026.

He said the time had come for members of the ADC and indigenes of Bauchi State to rise, participate and exercise their civic rights to make the state great.

“It is an established fact that Distinguished Senator Halliru Dauda Jika is one of the candidates and the most popular among them,” Yero said.

According to him, Senator Jika is currently undertaking rigorous consultations and heart-to-heart engagements with elders, women and youths across the state, and will flag off his campaign activities in the coming weeks.

Yero said if elected, Senator Jika would restore the state’s image through good governance and purposeful leadership, with priority to security, education, healthcare, business development and the general welfare of the people, including persons with special needs, youths, women and widows.

He explained that the 10,000 volunteers being mobilised across the 20 local government areas of the state are not just voters but canvassers who will engage and convince residents at various levels of the electioneering process.

He therefore called on youths, men and women in Bauchi State to come out en masse to join the movement.

The coalition also appealed to the media to amplify voter education and urged the electorate to reject vote-buying.

“We call on the entire people of Bauchi State to shun vote-buying and cast their votes for him without considering any material gain from those who treat vote-buying as business as usual,” Yero stated.

He described Senator Jika as the man capable of rescuing the state and providing the credible leadership it has long yearned for.

Responding to questions on fears of electoral manipulation, Yero expressed confidence in INEC.

“I don’t see any fear, because the commission that is going to conduct the election is independent. If they could change anything, they would have changed it in Osun. They gathered there and ended up having nothing. The opposition party won the election in Osun. So the same thing will happen all over the federation. If you defend and protect your vote, the commission will announce the winner,” he said.

On the recurring issue of electoral violence, the coalition chairman urged supporters to remain law-abiding and called on other political parties to focus on issue-based campaigns.

“We have been urging our supporters to be law-abiding. Peace has no alternative. Without peace, we cannot live here. There is nothing like violence as far as our party is concerned,” he said.

“They should engage themselves in telling the electorate what they have in store for them after victory, rather than engaging in causing mayhem,” Yero added.

He expressed optimism that the ADC would win the 2027 governorship election in Bauchi State.