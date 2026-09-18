Osimhen, Ndidi, Iwobi, 21 Others  in Chelle’s Eagles to Kickstart 2027 AFCON Qualifiers 

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Super Eagles Head Coach, Eric Chelle, has unveiled his 24-man squad to kickstart Nigeria’s race to qualify for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.

Highlighting the squad is striker Victor Osimhen, Captain Wilfred Ndidi, goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali, defender Semi Ajayi, midfielder Alex Iwobi, forwards Ademola Lookman and Moses Simon.

The three-time African champions will begin the qualifiers at home against Madagascar next week Friday, September 25 inside the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo before flying to Guinea-Bissau to take on the Wild Dogs in a Match-day 2 encounter on Tuesday, September 29.

Chelle has also called goalkeeper Maduka Okoye, defenders Calvin Bassey and Bright Osayi-Samuel, midfielders Frank Onyeka and Raphael Onyedika, and forwards Samuel Chukwueze, Akor Adams and Tolu Arokodare.

England-based defenders Olaoluwa Aina and Benjamin Fredricks return to the fold, while Unity Cup revelations goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo and defender Chibuike Nwaiwu will battle for shirts with more established names.

Portugal-based defender Isaac James teams up with the three-time African champions for the first time, same for forwards George Ilhenikina and Moses Usor.

24 SUPER EAGLES FOR AFCON 2027 QUALIFIERS VERSUS BAREA & WILD DOGS

Goalkeepers: Arthur Okonkwo (Charlton Athletic, England); Maduka Okoye (Udinese Calcio, Italy); Stanley Nwabali (Chippa United, South Africa)

Defenders: Bruno Onyemaechi (Olympiakos, Greece); Isaac James (Alverca FC, Portugal); Benjamin Fredricks (Brentford FC, England); Emmanuel Fernandez (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland); Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (Hull City, England); Calvin Bassey (Fulham FC, England); Chibuike Nwaiwu (Trabzonspor FC, Turkey); Bright Osayi-Samuel (Birmingham FC, England); Olaoluwa Aina (Nottingham Forest, England)

Midfielders: Wilfred Ndidi (Besiktas FC, Turkey); Alex Iwobi (Fulham FC, England); Raphael Onyedika (Eintracht Frankfurt, Germany); Frank Onyeka (Coventry City, England)

Forwards: Moses Simon (Paris FC, France); Victor Osimhen (Galatasaray FC, Turkey); Akor Adams (Venezia FC, Italy); Samuel Chukwueze (AC Milan, Italy); Ademola Lookman (Atletico Madrid, Spain); Tolu Arokodare (Ajax FC, The Netherlands); George Ilenikhena (Al Ittihad, Saudi Arabia); Moses Usor (LASK FC, Austria)

…Red-hot Iheanacho Stages Return to Super Eagles for Russia Friendly

Kelechi Iheanacho has been rewarded by the Super Eagles for his red-hot form in Turkey with a recall for a friendly against Russia next month alongside several youngsters as coach Eric Chelle steps up preparations for the 2028 Olympics qualifiers.

Iheanacho is top scorer in the Turkish second division league with nine goals.

Coach Chelle also on Thursday released his list of 24 players that will battle Russia’s senior men national team in a friendly game scheduled for the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium on Tuesday, 6th October.

The squad will be led by captain Wilfred Ndidi, with ace forward Moses Simon, goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali, defenders Bright Osayi-Samuel and Benjamin Fredricks, midfielder Raphael Onyedika, and forwards Moses Simon and Akor Adams also called.

Finland-based goalkeeper Samuel James, Switzerland-based defender Victory Akpe, and a sextet of midfielders and trio of forwards will enter the Nigeria senior team camp for the first time.

24 SUPER EAGLES FOR THE RUSSIA FRIENDLY

Goalkeepers: Michael Atata (Ikorodu City); Samuel James (SJK FC, Finland); Stanley Nwabali (Chippa United, South Africa)

Defenders: Kenneth Igboke (Enugu Rangers); Isaac James (Alverca FC, Portugal); Benjamin Fredricks (Brentford FC, England); Emmanuel Fernandez (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland); Victory Akpe (FC Basel, Switzerland); Bright Osayi-Samuel (Birmingham FC, England); Abdullahi Bewene (FC Banik Ostrava, Czechia)

Midfielders: Wilfred Ndidi (Besiktas FC, Turkey); Raphael Onyedika (Eintracht Frankfurt, Germany); Chibuzo Nwoko (Fulham FC, England); Stephen Michael (Vendsyssel FF, Denmark); Igor Wilfred (Kristiansund FC, Norway); Ridwan Abdulrasaq (Al Wasl, UAE); Suleiman Mubarak (Slavia Prague, Czechia); Aderemi Adeoye (Ikorodu City);

Forwards: Kelechi Iheanacho (Bursaspor FC, Turkey); Moses Simon (Paris FC, France); Akor Adams (Venezia FC, Italy); Peter Edokpolor (SL Benfica, Portugal); Abubakar Umar (FC Famalicao, Portugal); Abdullahi Umar (Hradec Kralove, Czechia)