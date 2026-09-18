Zenith Bank League’sFinal 8 Set to Tip off Sept. 28 in Lagos

After the conclusion of the two phases of the Zenith Bank/ NBBF Women’s Basketball League across four centres, the organisers of the league have announced September 28 as the tipoff date for the Final 8 at the Indoor Sports Hall of the National Stadium Surulere Lagos.

In a statement released by NBBF, with the postponement of the Intermediate Games initially scheduled to start on October 1, the availability of the hall now paved the way for the league to end as scheduled on Saturday, October 3.

The NBBF Congress will prelude the finals on September 25 while the arrival date for the eight teams is scheduled for September 28.

September 29 is set for the opening day of the Final 8 with the final taking place on October 3.

MFM Women Basketball team and Nigeria Customs emerged the winners of the Atlantic and Savannah conferences respectively, winning all their games from both the First and the Second Phase and looking as the teams to beat in the final 8.

From the Atlantic Conference, First Bank, Victoria Queens and Bayelsa Blue Whales joined MFM while the three others join Customs from the Savannah Conference are AS SKY Queens, Titans and Air Warriors.

MFM would be hoping to regain the title they lost to Dolphins last year while Customs will attempt to win their second trophy in their history.

Record winner of the league with nine titles, First Bank will hope to break the jinx of not winning the title since 2018 as Air Warriors target another title after the 2019 triumph.