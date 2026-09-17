Wike’s Rainbow Coalition: Broadening Tinubu’s Base or Challenging the APC?

Two strategies, one presidency: Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike is widening the political net, while the governors are tightening the ruling All Progressives Congress structure. The question is whether both approaches can coexist without pulling the coalition apart. Jonathan Eze writes.

The political temperature surrounding President Bola Tinubu’s 2027 re-election bid appears to be rising, not because of an open confrontation between the President and his allies, but because of an increasingly consequential disagreement over who should control the machinery of political mobilisation around him.

At the centre of the emerging contest are FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike and the Progressive Governors’ Forum, led by Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma. What began as a disagreement over the character and purpose of Wike’s proposed “Rainbow Coalition” has now developed into a broader argument about party loyalty, political autonomy, electoral strategy and the architecture through which Tinubu’s re-election should be pursued.

The latest confrontation became public after the APC governors resolved that they would not participate in or endorse any alliance capable of weakening the APC or undermining its candidates at any level. Uzodinma, speaking for the governors, said their campaign commitment was to APC candidates across the electoral spectrum.

Wike, however, has drawn a distinction between supporting Tinubu for president and supporting APC candidates in every other election. He insists that the Rainbow Coalition is designed principally to mobilise support across political parties for Tinubu, while allowing those parties to field candidates in governorship and legislative contests. That distinction is at the heart of the dispute.

The fault line: Tinubu versus the APC structure?

Wike’s argument is essentially that presidential politics and sub-national politics are not necessarily the same enterprise. His position is that politicians from different parties can support Tinubu for president while retaining their partisan identities and contesting against APC candidates in other elections.

He has pointed to the 2023 elections as evidence that Nigerian voters can differentiate between presidential and legislative choices. Wike specifically cited states such as Imo, Abia, Ebonyi and Enugu, where voters made different choices in presidential and National Assembly elections.

The APC governors see the matter differently.

From their perspective, a presidential campaign cannot be completely divorced from the political structures through which the president’s party seeks votes. If politicians are encouraged to mobilise for Tinubu while simultaneously campaigning against APC governorship, senatorial or House of Representatives candidates, the possibility exists for competing campaign messages and organisational structures to emerge on the same political terrain.

The governors are not merely defending the APC as a political party; they are defending the principle that the party’s candidates should not be weakened by a parallel political architecture operating under the umbrella of support for the President.

The governors’ concern therefore goes beyond Wike personally. It touches the fundamental question of whether Tinubu’s 2027 campaign should be built primarily around the APC machinery or around a wider coalition of politicians cutting across party lines.

Wike’s political calculation

Wike occupies an unusual position in Nigerian politics. He remains formally associated with the PDP but serves as a prominent minister in an APC-led Federal Government and has repeatedly declared his support for Tinubu’s second-term bid. That political configuration gives him an unusual degree of freedom, but it also places him in an increasingly delicate relationship with the APC establishment.

His political philosophy has historically been rooted in personal networks, direct mobilisation and an ability to negotiate across party boundaries. His support for Tinubu in 2023, alongside the other members of the G-5 governors’ bloc, demonstrated the influence that political actors outside the eventual governing party could exercise over the presidential contest.

The Rainbow Coalition appears to be an attempt to reproduce that broader political architecture in 2027.

Its potential advantage for Wike is clear: it allows him to retain relationships with politicians outside the APC while simultaneously positioning himself as a mobiliser for Tinubu. Rather than becoming entirely dependent on the APC’s internal structures, he can operate through a broader network.

But there is an equally obvious disadvantage. The more aggressively the Rainbow Coalition is perceived to challenge APC candidates, the more difficult it becomes for Wike to present his political activities as completely complementary to the ruling party’s electoral interests.

That tension explains why his statement that he supports Tinubu but does not necessarily support every APC candidate has attracted such a strong response from the governors.

Why Gov Uzodinma cannot afford to ignore the issue

For Uzodimma, the matter is also about institutional authority. As chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum, his responsibility is to articulate the collective position of APC governors. The governors are the most important elected political actors within the APC structure outside the presidency and the National Assembly. They control state-level political machinery, influence party structures and possess considerable capacity for grassroots mobilisation.

Consequently, the governors are unlikely to welcome the emergence of another political network capable of competing for influence within their respective states.

The confrontation becomes even more politically sensitive because Wike has accused Uzodimma and Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of working against him. Wike has linked his disagreements with them to political developments affecting his interests.

Uzodimma, meanwhile, has consistently argued that politicians who genuinely support Tinubu and his Renewed Hope agenda should align with the APC rather than operate through arrangements that could weaken the party. Earlier statements attributed to him have reflected that preference.

The result is a contest between two different models of political organisation: Wike’s cross-party coalition model and the governors’ party-centred model.

Advantages of Wike’s approach

There is a political logic to Wike’s position.

Nigeria’s electoral history demonstrates that political loyalties are not always perfectly aligned across different levels of an election. Voters can support one party for president and another for governor or the legislature.

A broad coalition can therefore potentially widen Tinubu’s support base beyond the conventional APC constituency.

It may also enable the President to benefit from politicians who, for one reason or another, do not wish to join the APC but are prepared to support his presidential ambition.

For Wike, the approach also preserves political independence. He does not have to surrender his relationships with PDP politicians merely because he is supporting Tinubu.

In a highly fluid political environment, such networks can be valuable.

Disadvantages of the Rainbow Coalition

The principal vulnerability is organisational contradiction. If a politician campaigns for Tinubu while simultaneously campaigning against an APC governorship candidate, voters and party members could receive conflicting signals.

The APC governors have already identified precisely this concern. Their argument is that the President’s re-election cannot be treated as an isolated contest while candidates of the President’s party are being weakened elsewhere.

There is also the question of coordination. A presidential campaign requires an enormous network of polling-unit structures, local government coordinators, state organisers, volunteers and party officials. Running a parallel coalition alongside the APC could produce overlapping command structures.

The political danger is not necessarily that voters cannot distinguish between candidates. Rather, the danger is that political actors within the same broad presidential camp may spend more energy competing with one another than consolidating the presidential vote.

Governors’ strength, and their vulnerability

The governors possess institutional advantages Wike cannot easily replicate.

They control state governments, have access to established APC structures and can coordinate directly with party officials and other elected representatives. Collectively, the Progressive Governors’ Forum represents a formidable political bloc. Yet the governors also have a potential vulnerability: their political interests are not necessarily identical.

Every governor has state-specific priorities, rivalries and succession calculations.

A governor concerned about retaining power or determining a successor may have a different electoral priority from another governor focused exclusively on the presidential race.

This means that the APC governors’ collective position can be powerful at the national level while still encountering complexities at state level.

The Wike controversy therefore exposes a deeper reality of Nigerian politics: political alliances are often coalitions of overlapping interests rather than permanent ideological unions.

The bigger question: what does Tinubu want? Ultimately, the dispute may require political arbitration at the highest level.

President Tinubu has benefited from support by politicians who were not members of the APC. Wike himself is one of the most prominent examples. That history makes the President’s relationship with the former Rivers governor politically significant.

At the same time, Tinubu cannot afford to disregard the APC governors. They are central to the party’s electoral machinery and control governments across a substantial number of states.

The President therefore occupies a delicate position between two forms of political capital: the established APC structure and the broader coalition of political actors outside the APC who may support him.

How that balance is managed could determine whether the current disagreement remains a manageable tactical dispute or becomes a larger struggle over the direction of the 2027 campaign.

What could happen next?

One plausible scenario is political accommodation. Wike could continue mobilising for Tinubu through his coalition while the APC governors maintain their own party campaign structures, with an understanding that both sides have different organisational responsibilities.

A second possibility is greater confrontation at the state level. If Rainbow Coalition-backed politicians begin openly challenging APC candidates in several states, the governors could intensify their resistance. The disagreement would then move from rhetoric into direct electoral competition.

A third scenario is greater presidential coordination. The Presidency could establish clearer boundaries between the official APC campaign structure and external support groups, thereby reducing friction while retaining the advantages of a broad coalition.

Another possibility is selective cooperation. Political actors could cooperate in the presidential contest while remaining competitors in state and legislative elections. This would essentially institutionalise Wike’s argument that presidential and sub-national contests can operate independently.

None of these scenarios is predetermined. The configuration can change significantly as party primaries, candidate selection, campaign structures and local political negotiations develop.

Beyond Wike and Uzodinma

The deeper significance of the dispute lies in what it reveals about Nigerian political organisation ahead of 2027.

Wike’s political proposition is that support for a president can transcend party boundaries. The APC governors’ proposition is that the strength of a president’s re-election effort should ultimately reinforce the party that produced him.

Both positions have political logic.

The first seeks to maximise the breadth of Tinubu’s coalition. The second seeks to maximise organisational coherence within the APC.

The difficulty arises when the two objectives collide at the level of governorship and legislative elections.

For now, the Wike-Uzodinma confrontation should therefore not be viewed simply as a personality clash. It is a contest over political architecture, loyalty, electoral strategy and control of mobilisation networks.

Its significance extends beyond the two men. If managed constructively, competing mobilisation structures could broaden the President’s reach without necessarily dismantling the APC’s organisational base. If allowed to deteriorate into open intra-camp rivalry, however, the dispute could create competing centres of political authority within the same presidential coalition.

The central question heading into 2027 is consequently not merely whether Wike will prevail over the APC governors, or whether Uzodinma will prevail over Wike.

The more consequential question is whether the different political networks supporting Tinubu can operate within a sufficiently coherent framework to pursue their separate interests without undermining one another.

That, ultimately, may be the real test of the emerging political architecture around the 2027 presidential election.