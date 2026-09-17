Echoes from Osinbajo’s Orange Juice Story: Revisiting the Toxic Shadows of the 249th UNN Inaugural Lecture

By Raphael Chinedu Anakwue

The recent account by former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo concerning the discovery that freshly squeezed orange juice consumed by his wife was reportedly unfit for human consumption has rightly generated considerable public concern. Beyond its immediate news value, however, the story raises profound questions about the quality of our environment, the safety of our food systems, and the often-overlooked impact of environmental exposures on human health.

For me, this account resonates strongly because it echoes the central message of my 249th Inaugural Lecture at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, titled “Beyond Traditional Cardiovascular Risk Factors: Toxic Shadows and the Heart-Habitat Interface.”

The major argument of that lecture was that many of the threats to human health today arise not only from the traditional risk factors we commonly recognize, such as hypertension, diabetes, smoking, obesity, physical inactivity, and unhealthy diets, but also from hidden environmental exposures that silently infiltrate our daily lives. I referred to these exposures as “toxic shadows”: invisible, persistent, and frequently neglected environmental toxicants that accompany modern living and increasingly contribute to disease.

Osinbajo’s orange juice story provides a striking illustration of this concept.

Ordinarily, an orange is regarded as a symbol of health. Rich in vitamins, antioxidants, and nutrients, it is often recommended as part of a healthy lifestyle. Yet, when chemicals introduced during cultivation, preservation, transportation, storage, or ripening become part of the final product, that same orange may become a vehicle for toxic exposure.

This paradox captures the essence of toxic shadows.

What appears healthy on the surface may conceal hidden dangers beneath. These dangers are often difficult to detect because they are invisible, odourless, and unsuspected. Unlike many conventional health risks, they do not announce their presence. They operate quietly in the background until symptoms emerge or disease develops.

The concern raised by Osinbajo extends beyond oranges. Across many parts of Nigeria, there have been recurring concerns regarding excessive pesticide application, inappropriate use of chemical preservatives, artificial ripening agents such as calcium carbide, contamination of food products, and other unsafe agricultural practices. These challenges expose consumers to substances that may have immediate as well as long-term health consequences.

For many individuals, the immediate effects may manifest as headaches, dizziness, nausea, irritation, or other acute symptoms. However, as a cardiologist, my concern extends beyond these initial manifestations. Growing scientific evidence suggests that chronic exposure to environmental toxicants can trigger inflammation, oxidative stress, vascular injury, endocrine disruption, metabolic abnormalities, and damage to vital organs. These biological processes are known contributors to hypertension, diabetes, atherosclerosis, stroke, heart failure, and other cardiovascular diseases.

In other words, environmental toxicants do not merely affect how we feel today; they may influence our risk of serious disease tomorrow.

This concern formed a major part of the message delivered in my inaugural lecture. Through years of research and observation, it has become increasingly evident that environmental exposures may be contributing significantly to disease patterns that conventional risk assessments often fail to explain.

The burden of cardiovascular disease continues to rise globally and across Africa. While we must continue addressing traditional risk factors, we can no longer afford to ignore environmental determinants of health. The air we breathe, the water we drink, the food we consume, and the chemicals to which we are exposed all interact to influence health outcomes.

This broader perspective is captured in the concept I described as the Heart-Habitat Interface.

The human heart does not exist in isolation. Its health is shaped not only by genetics and personal choices but also by the quality of the environment within which it functions. Every encounter with contaminated food, polluted air, unsafe water, harmful chemicals, or degraded ecosystems becomes part of a larger interaction between the individual and his or her habitat.

From this perspective, Osinbajo’s orange juice experience should not be viewed merely as an isolated food safety incident. Rather, it should be seen as a warning signal highlighting a larger environmental health challenge confronting our society.

There may be a tendency to request Prof Osibanjo to disclose the tests done and the laboratory in which the orange juice was analysed. But Osibanjo is not an ordinary Nigerian. He is a Professor, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria and a former Vice President of Nigeria. So he knows what he is talking about. This concern about transparency in food testing underscores a broader public health challenge in Nigeria, where the scale of foodborne illnesses and chemical contamination has been officially documented. Nigeria’s Federal Ministry of Health said in June that the country records nearly 50 million foodborne illnesses annually, with more than 53,000 deaths and 4.26 million healthy life years lost. NAFDAC had documented and warned against the use of dichlorvos (snipper) as storage agents for rice, beans, stockfish, crayfish and other food products. Other chemicals identified in the business of food storage include pesticides, Gammalin 20, aluminium phosphide and DDT.

Osibanjo’s story reminds us that health and environment are inseparable. The diseases we ultimately experience may reflect the environments we create and tolerate. Consequently, the response required goes beyond individual caution. It calls for coordinated action involving government agencies, healthcare professionals, researchers, farmers, food vendors, industry operators, and consumers. In addressing this collective responsibility, it is essential to recognize the institutional frameworks already established to safeguard public health, chief among them being NAFDAC. NAFDAC was established by Decree No. 15 of 1993 as amended by Decree No. 19 of 1999 and now the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control Act Cap N1 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria (LFN) 2004. The functions of NAFDAC as provided in the enabling law that established it include the regulation and control, the importation, exportation, manufacture, advertisement, distribution, sale and use of food, drugs, cosmetics, medical devices, bottled water, chemicals and detergents.

While the legal foundation and broad mandate of NAFDAC highlight its central role in safeguarding public health, the sheer scope of its responsibilities has also raised questions about its capacity to effectively enforce standards across such diverse domains. Indeed we may have to consider splitting some of its functions and incorporating more bodies to improve efficiency and effectiveness.

Recommended policy changes:

Establishment of a National Food Toxicant Surveillance Agency (NFTSA) with State and Local government support

Nigeria should develop a coordinated national system for routine monitoring of pesticide residues, heavy metals, artificial ripening agents, microplastics, and other contaminants in food products. Surveillance must extend across farms, markets, storage facilities, and distribution channels across the entire country.

The suggested NFTSA should strengthen monitoring and enforcement against:

•Illegal ripening agents.

•Excessive pesticide application.

•Unsafe food preservation practices.

•Unauthorized chemical additives.

Existing regulations must be enforced consistently and transparently.

NFTSA should introduce Farm-to-Table Traceability Systems. Food safety can be enhanced through systems that permit products to be traced back to their source. Traceability improves accountability and enables rapid identification of contamination points within the supply chain.

Promote safe and sustainable agricultural practices supported by the Federal Ministry of Agriculture

Farmers should receive continuous education and support on:

•Good Agricultural Practices.

•Responsible pesticide use.

•Integrated Pest Management.

•Safer and environmentally friendly alternatives to hazardous chemicals.

· Scientific and economical food storage system that eliminates the pull to introduce chemicals into stored food to prevent post harvest losses.

· Agricultural extension services should be strengthened to facilitate compliance.

Expand Environmental and Food Toxicology Laboratories

Nigeria needs more accredited laboratories capable of detecting pesticide residues, heavy metals, chemical adulterants, and emerging contaminants. Effective regulation depends upon reliable scientific testing and surveillance.

Strengthen Public Awareness

Citizens should be educated that:

•Fresh appearance does not necessarily guarantee safety.

•Food contamination may not be visible.

•Environmental exposures can affect long-term health.

Public education must become a cornerstone of disease prevention.

Integrate Environmental Exposure Assessment into Healthcare

Healthcare providers should routinely evaluate environmental and occupational exposures when assessing patients. Medical history-taking should include questions relating to:

•Pesticide exposure.

•Environmental pollutants.

•Occupational toxicants.

•Food contamination risks.

Such assessments can facilitate earlier recognition of environmentally related diseases.

6.Recognize Environmental Toxicants as Non-Traditional Cardiovascular Risk Factors

National cardiovascular disease prevention programmes should formally recognize environmental toxicants as emerging risk factors for hypertension, stroke, heart failure, diabetes, and vascular disease.

Develop a National Heart-Healthy Environment Policy

Government should adopt a multidisciplinary policy framework linking health, agriculture, environment, industry, and urban planning to cardiovascular health. Such a framework should aim to reduce population exposure to harmful environmental contaminants and ensure that cardiovascular diseases which have remained the number one on global and African mortality index is controlled.

The central message of the 249th UNN Inaugural Lecture remains highly relevant:

Human health cannot be separated from environmental health. Diseases should not be viewed solely as consequences of personal behaviour but also as outcomes of environmental conditions that shape human lives and influence biological processes.

Conclusion

The lesson from Osinbajo’s orange juice story is both simple and profound. A product that appears healthy may not always be safe. Sometimes, hidden beneath the surface of what seems wholesome are toxic shadows capable of undermining health in ways we neither anticipate nor immediately recognize. That was the warning contained in my inaugural lecture, and recent events only reaffirm its relevance.

If we are serious about preventing disease, improving public health, and reducing the growing burden of cardiovascular disease and other chronic illnesses, we must move beyond traditional risk factors and confront the environmental toxicants that increasingly shape modern life.

The future of public health will depend not only on what we eat, drink, and do, but also on the environments we build, the food systems we regulate, and the toxic shadows we choose to eliminate. Ultimately, the health of the heart cannot be separated from the health of its habitat.

*Raphael Chinedu Anakwue is a Professor of Cardiology and Cardiovascular Pharmacology, University of Nigeria, Nsukka